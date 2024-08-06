LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

News provided by

Loews Corporation

Aug 06, 2024, 11:12 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable September 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2024.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

SOURCE Loews Corporation

Also from this source

LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $369 MILLION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today released its second quarter 2024 financial results. Second Quarter 2024 highlights: Loews Corporation reported net...

Loews Corporation Announces CEO Transition:

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today that, as part of its leadership succession plan, on December 31, 2024, James Tisch will retire as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics