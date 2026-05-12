LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

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Loews Corporation

May 12, 2026, 11:45 ET

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2026.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com

SOURCE Loews Corporation

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