Loews Corporation Elects Dino Robusto to Its Board of Directors

News provided by

Loews Corporation

Nov 03, 2025, 06:36 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today that Dino Robusto has been elected a director of Loews, effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Robusto was the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Loews's subsidiary, CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA), from 2016 until 2024, and has served as Executive Chairman of CNA during 2025. His term as Executive Chairman of CNA expires on December 31, 2025, at which time he will leave the CNA Board.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

SOURCE Loews Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $504 MILLION FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today released its third quarter 2025 financial results. Third Quarter 2025 highlights: Loews Corporation reported net...

Loews Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 3, 2025

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) will report third quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, November 3, 2025. On that date the Company will also post...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics