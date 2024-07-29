LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $369 MILLION FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2024

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today released its second quarter 2024 financial results.

Second Quarter 2024 highlights:

Loews Corporation reported net income of $369 million, or $1.67 per share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $360 million, or $1.58 per share, in the second quarter of 2023. Excluding the prior period's $36 million gain at Loews Hotels, net income increased 14% year-over-year, driven by CNA and Boardwalk. The following are the highlights:

CNA Financial Corporation's (NYSE: CNA) net income attributable to Loews improved year-over-year due to higher net investment income partially offset by higher catastrophe losses.

Boardwalk Pipelines' results improved year-over-year mainly due to increased revenues from re-contracting at higher rates and recently completed growth projects.

Book value per share, excluding AOCI, increased to $85.42 as of June 30, 2024 , from $81.92 as of December 31, 2023 due to strong operating results and repurchases of common shares during the year.

as of , from as of due to strong operating results and repurchases of common shares during the year. As of June 30, 2024 , the parent company had $3.1 billion of cash and investments and $1.8 billion of debt.

, the parent company had of cash and investments and of debt. Loews Corporation repurchased 2.4 million shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2024 for a total cost of $180 million , and bought an additional 0.2 million shares for $14 million so far in the third quarter.

CEO commentary:

"Loews had another good quarter driven by strong results at CNA and Boardwalk. CNA continued to experience profitable growth while Boardwalk capitalized on strong fundamentals in the natural gas pipeline business."

– James S. Tisch, President and CEO, Loews Corporation

Consolidated highlights:

June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:







CNA Financial $ 291 $ 255 $ 601 $ 523 Boardwalk Pipelines 70 57 191 143 Loews Hotels & Co 35 74 51 98 Corporate (27) (26) (17) (29) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 369 $ 360 $ 826 $ 735





June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023









Book value per share

$ 74.57

$ 70.69 Book value per share excluding AOCI

85.42

81.92

Three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2023

CNA:

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation improved 14% to $291 million from $255 million .

from . Core income increased 6% to $326 million from $308 million .

from . Net investment income increased due to higher income from fixed income securities as a result of favorable reinvestment rates and a larger invested asset base and favorable returns from limited partnerships.

Net written premiums grew by 6% driven by strong retention and new business. Net earned premiums grew by 7%.

Property and Casualty's underwriting income decreased due to higher catastrophe losses.

Property and Casualty's combined ratio was 94.8% compared to 93.8% in the second quarter of 2023 partially due to a 0.4 point increase in catastrophe losses. Property and Casualty's underlying combined ratio was 91.6% compared to 91.1% in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income was also positively impacted by lower investment losses driven by lower impairments.

Boardwalk:

Net income increased 23% to $70 million compared to $57 million .

compared to . EBITDA increased 13% to $240 million compared to $213 million .

compared to . Net income and EBITDA improved due to increased transportation revenues from higher re-contracting rates and recently completed growth projects, increased storage and parking and lending revenues, and contribution from the Bayou Ethane acquisition.

Loews Hotels:

Net income of $35 million compared to $74 million .

compared to . Adjusted EBITDA of $98 million compared to $100 million .

compared to . Net income for 2023 included a gain of $36 million related to the acquisition of an additional equity interest in, and the consolidation of, a previously unconsolidated joint venture property.

related to the acquisition of an additional equity interest in, and the consolidation of, a previously unconsolidated joint venture property. Excluding this gain, net income decreased due to lower equity income from joint ventures as occupancy and average daily rates decreased in Orlando , partially offset by improved performance at city center hotels.

, partially offset by improved performance at city center hotels. Net income was also impacted by higher depreciation and interest expense due to the opening of the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center in the first quarter of 2024.

Corporate & Other:

Net loss of $27 million compared to $26 million .

compared to . The decrease in results is primarily due to lower investment income from parent company equity securities partially offset by higher income from short-term investments and fixed income securities.

Six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2023

Loews Corporation reported net income of $826 million, or $3.72 per share, compared to $735 million, or $3.19 per share, in 2023. The following are key highlights:

CNA's net investment income increased due to higher income from fixed income securities as a result of favorable reinvestment rates and a larger invested asset base and favorable returns from limited partnerships and common stock.

Property and Casualty's underwriting results were lower due to higher net catastrophe losses partially offset by favorable net prior year loss reserve development.

Property and Casualty's combined ratio was 94.7% compared to 93.9%. Property and Casualty's underlying combined ratio was 91.4% compared to 91.0%.

CNA's net written premiums increased 6%.

Corporate & Other results improved year-over-year driven by higher returns from parent company equity securities and short-term investments.

All other segment drivers of results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the comparable prior year period are consistent with the three-month period drivers discussed above.

Share Purchases:

On June 30, 2024 , there were 219.7 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding.

, there were 219.7 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding. During the three months ended June 30, 2024 , Loews Corporation repurchased 2.4 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $180 million .

, Loews Corporation repurchased 2.4 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of . Loews has repurchased an additional 0.2 million shares for $14 million so far in the third quarter.

so far in the third quarter. Depending on market conditions, Loews may from time to time purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding common stock in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains financial measures that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management believes some investors may find these measures useful to evaluate our and our subsidiaries' financial performance. CNA utilizes core income, Boardwalk utilizes earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), and Loews Hotels utilizes Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures on pages 6 and 7 of this release.

Earnings Remarks

For Loews Corporation

Today, July 29, 2024 , earnings remarks will be available on our website.

, earnings remarks will be available on our website. Remarks will include commentary from Loews's president and chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

For CNA

Today, July 29, 2024 , earnings remarks will be available on the Investor Relations section of CNA's website at www.cna.com.

, earnings remarks will be available on the Investor Relations section of CNA's website at www.cna.com. Remarks will include commentary from CNA's chairman and chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected by management of the Company. A discussion of the important risk factors and other considerations that could materially impact these matters, as well as the Company's overall business and financial performance, can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and readers of this release are urged to review those reports carefully when considering these forward-looking statements. Copies of these reports are available through the Company's website (www.loews.com). Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information



June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues:







CNA Financial (a) $ 3,519 $ 3,304 $ 6,963 $ 6,456 Boardwalk Pipelines 488 365 1,005 762 Loews Hotels & Co (b) 251 254 467 446 Corporate investment income, net 9 11 63 53 Total $ 4,267 $ 3,934 $ 8,498 $ 7,717 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:







CNA Financial (a) $ 402 $ 361 $ 829 $ 732 Boardwalk Pipelines 94 76 256 192 Loews Hotels & Co (b) 44 101 72 135 Corporate:







Investment income, net 9 11 63 53 Other (c) (42) (41) (84) (85) Total $ 507 $ 508 $ 1,136 $ 1,027 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:







CNA Financial (a) $ 291 $ 255 $ 601 $ 523 Boardwalk Pipelines 70 57 191 143 Loews Hotels & Co (b) 35 74 51 98 Corporate:







Investment income, net 7 9 50 42 Other (c) (34) (35) (67) (71) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 369 $ 360 $ 826 $ 735





(a) The three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include net investment losses of $10 million and $32 million ($7 million and $23 million after tax and noncontrolling interests). The six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 include net investment losses of $32 million and $67 million ($23 million and $48 million after tax and noncontrolling interests). (b) Includes a gain of $46 million ($36 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 related to Loews Hotels & Co's acquisition of an additional equity interest in, and the consolidation of, a previously unconsolidated joint venture property. (c) Consists of parent company interest expense, corporate expenses and the equity income (loss) of Altium Packaging.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Review



June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues:







Insurance premiums $ 2,498 $ 2,347 $ 4,939 $ 4,595 Net investment income 639 592 1,308 1,161 Investment gains (losses) (a) (10) 14 (32) (21) Operating revenues and other 1,140 981 2,283 1,982 Total 4,267 3,934 8,498 7,717









Expenses:







Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits 1,882 1,779 3,689 3,432 Operating expenses and other 1,878 1,647 3,673 3,258 Total 3,760 3,426 7,362 6,690









Income before income tax 507 508 1,136 1,027 Income tax expense (112) (120) (256) (235) Net income 395 388 880 792 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (26) (28) (54) (57) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 369 $ 360 $ 826 $ 735









Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation $ 1.67 $ 1.58 $ 3.72 $ 3.19









Weighted average number of shares 221.60 227.97 222.18 230.78





(a) Includes a gain of $46 million ($36 million after tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 related to Loews Hotels & Co's acquisition of an additional equity interest in, and the consolidation of, a previously unconsolidated joint venture property.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures:

CNA Financial Corporation

Core income is calculated by excluding from CNA's net income attributable to Loews Corporation the after-tax effects of investment gains (losses) and the effects of noncontrolling interests. The calculation of core income excludes investment gains (losses) because these are generally driven by economic factors that are not necessarily reflective of CNA's primary operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of CNA net income attributable to Loews Corporation to core income:



June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 CNA net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 291 $ 255 $ 601 $ 523 Investment losses 9 25 26 53 Noncontrolling interests 26 28 54 57 Core income $ 326 $ 308 $ 681 $ 633

Boardwalk Pipelines

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. The following table presents a reconciliation of Boardwalk net income attributable to Loews Corporation to its EBITDA:



June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Boardwalk net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 70 $ 57 $ 191 $ 143 Interest, net 38 35 77 72 Income tax expense 24 19 65 49 Depreciation and amortization 108 102 214 203 EBITDA $ 240 $ 213 $ 547 $ 467

Loews Hotels & Co

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding from Loews Hotels & Co's EBITDA, the noncontrolling interest share of EBITDA adjustments, state and local government development grants, gains or losses on asset acquisitions and dispositions, asset impairments, and equity method income, and including Loews Hotels & Co's pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments. Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments is calculated by applying Loews Hotels & Co's ownership percentage to the underlying equity method investment's components of EBITDA and excluding distributions in excess of basis.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Loews Hotels & Co net income attributable to Loews Corporation to its Adjusted EBITDA:



June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loews Hotels & Co net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 35 $ 74 $ 51 $ 98 Interest, net 12 (1) 17 4 Income tax expense 9 27 21 37 Depreciation and amortization 24 17 45 33 EBITDA 80 117 134 172 Noncontrolling interest share of EBITDA adjustments (2)

(4)

Gain on asset acquisition

(46)

(46) Asset impairments

9

9 Equity investment adjustments:







Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income (32) (41) (59) (72) Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments 50 62 106 124 Consolidation adjustments 2 (1) 1 (2) Adjusted EBITDA $ 98 $ 100 $ 178 $ 185

The following table presents a reconciliation of Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income to the Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of its equity method investments:



June 30,

Three Months Six Months (In millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income $ 32 $ 41 $ 59 $ 72 Pro rata share of equity method investments:







Interest, net 10 12 20 23 Income tax expense







Depreciation and amortization 12 12 24 25 Distributions in excess of basis (4) (3) 3 3 Consolidation adjustments





1 Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments $ 50 $ 62 $ 106 $ 124

