Loews Corporation Reports Net Income of $394 Million for the First Quarter of 2019

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today reported net income of $394 million, or $1.27 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $293 million, or $0.89 per share, in the prior year period.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 increased from the prior year period due to higher earnings contributed by CNA Financial Corporation and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP as well as higher parent company net investment income. These increases were partially offset by an income decline at Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.

Book value per share increased to $62.31 at March 31, 2019 from $59.34 at December 31, 2018. Book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased to $63.59 at March 31, 2019 from $62.16 at December 31, 2018.

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2019 2018





Income before net investment gains $ 373 $ 286 Net investment gains 21 7 Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 394 $ 293





Net income per share $ 1.27 $ 0.89







March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Book value per share $ 62.31 $ 59.34 Book value per share excluding AOCI 63.59 62.16

CNA's earnings increased primarily due to higher net investment income and net investment gains. Returns on limited partnership and equity investments drove the increase in net investment income. Earnings in the 2019 period also increased due to a net retroactive reinsurance benefit under the 2010 loss portfolio transfer with National Indemnity as compared to a net retroactive reinsurance charge recorded in the 2018 period. Partially offsetting these increases was lower underwriting income reflecting higher catastrophe losses and lower favorable prior year development.

Diamond Offshore's results declined due to continuing challenging market conditions. In addition, Diamond Offshore's net income in 2018 included a benefit from a favorable adjustment to an uncertain tax position recorded at year-end 2017.

Boardwalk Pipeline's operations improved due to higher earnings from firm transportation contracts mainly due to growth projects recently placed into service, partially offset by contract restructuring and expirations as well as lower storage and parking and lending revenues. The increase in net income contribution in 2019, however, is primarily the result of Loews now owning 100% of the company as compared to 51% in the prior year period.

Loews Hotels & Co's earnings were consistent with the prior year period as improved operating performance from several owned hotels was offset by pre-opening expenses incurred at hotels under development and a charge related to the planned disposition of a property.

Income generated by the parent company investment portfolio increased primarily due to improved performance from equity securities.

SHARE REPURCHASES

At March 31, 2019, there were 305.5 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, the Company repurchased 6.8 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $322 million. From April 1, 2019 to April 26, 2019, the Company repurchased an additional 1.0 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $47 million. Depending on market conditions, the Company may from time to time purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding common stock in the open market or otherwise.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries



Selected Financial Information

































(In millions) 2019 2018 Revenues:



CNA Financial (a) $ 2,695 $ 2,535 Diamond Offshore 236 299 Boardwalk Pipeline 346 337 Loews Hotels & Co 180 183 Investment income and other (b) 300 227 Total $ 3,757 $ 3,581 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:



CNA Financial (a) (c) $ 418 $ 347 Diamond Offshore (77) (25) Boardwalk Pipeline 106 95 Loews Hotels & Co 19 20 Corporate: (d)



Investment income, net 84 14 Other (42) (46) Total $ 508 $ 405 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:



CNA Financial (a) (c) $ 305 $ 261 Diamond Offshore (e) (37) 10 Boardwalk Pipeline 79 36 Loews Hotels & Co 13 13 Corporate: (d)



Investment income, net 67 11 Other (33) (38) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 394 $ 293

(a) Includes investment gains of $31 million and $9 million ($21 million and $7 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. (b) Includes parent company investment income and the financial results of Consolidated Container. (c) Includes a gain of $22 million ($16 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) and a loss of $40 million ($28 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 related to the 2010 retroactive reinsurance agreement to cede CNA's legacy asbestos and environmental pollution liabilities. (d) The Corporate segment consists of investment income from the parent company's cash and investments, interest expense, other unallocated expenses and the financial results of Consolidated Container. (e) Includes a $43 million ($23 million after noncontrolling interests) favorable adjustment to an uncertain tax position recorded by Diamond Offshore at year-end 2017 for the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Review



























Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 Revenues:



Insurance premiums $ 1,803 $ 1,785 Net investment income 657 506 Investment gains 31 9 Operating revenues and other 1,266 1,281 Total 3,757 3,581







Expenses:



Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits 1,357 1,339 Operating expenses and other 1,892 1,837 Total 3,249 3,176







Income before income tax 508 405 Income tax expense (112) (25) Net income 396 380 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) (87) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 394 $ 293







Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation $ 1.27 $ 0.89







Weighted average number of shares 310.36 328.72

