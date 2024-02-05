LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $446 MILLION FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2023 AND $1.4 BILLION FOR THE FULL YEAR

14.0 MILLION COMMON SHARES REPURCHASED IN 2023 FOR $852 MILLION

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today released its fourth quarter 2023 financial results.

Fourth Quarter highlights:

Loews Corporation reported net income of $446 million, or $1.99 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023, which represents a 26% increase over $355 million, or $1.49 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. The following are the highlights for the fourth quarter:

CNA Financial Corporation's (NYSE: CNA) net income improved year-over-year due to higher net investment income and higher underwriting income.

Boardwalk Pipelines' results improved due to higher revenues from re-contracting, partially offset by higher expenses.

These increases were partially offset by lower investment returns on equity securities at the parent company compared to the 2022 period.

Loews Corporation repurchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $141 million through the end of the quarter.

through the end of the quarter. Book value per share, excluding AOCI, increased 9% to $81.92 as of December 31, 2023, from $74.88 as of December 31, 2022 due to repurchases of common shares and strong operating results during 2023.

as of December 31, 2023, from as of December 31, 2022 due to repurchases of common shares and strong operating results during 2023. As of December 31, 2023 , the parent company had $2.6 billion of cash and investments and $1.8 billion of debt.

CEO commentary:

"Loews had a spectacular quarter, with each of our subsidiaries producing strong results."

– James S. Tisch, President and CEO, Loews Corporation

Consolidated highlights:



December 31,



Three Months Years Ended

(In millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 (a) 2023 2022 (a)

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation before









net investment gains (losses) $ 442 $ 378 $ 1,469 $ 960

Net investment gains (losses):









CNA 4 (23) (71) (138)

Loews Hotels & Co



36



Total net investment gains (losses) 4 (23) (35) (138)

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 446 $ 355 $ 1,434 $ 822

Net income per share $ 1.99 $ 1.49 $ 6.29 $ 3.38





December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 (a)











Book value per share $ 70.69

$ 60.81

Book value per share excluding AOCI 81.92

74.88













(a) As of January 1, 2023, Loews Corporation adopted Accounting Standards Update 2018-12, "Financial Services – Insurance (Topic 944): Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts ("ASU 2018-12"), which was applied retrospectively effective January 1, 2021. Previously reported amounts have been adjusted to reflect application of the new guidance. See pages 4 and 5 of this release for more information.

Three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to 2022

CNA:

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation improved 57% to $336 million from $214 million .

from . Core income increased 37% to $362 million from $265 million .

from . Results include higher net investment income from limited partnerships and fixed income securities.

Property and Casualty underwriting results were higher due to improved underlying underwriting income and lower net catastrophe losses, partially offset by lower favorable net prior year loss reserve development.

Net written premiums grew by 10% driven by strong retention and new business.

Property and Casualty combined ratio was 92.1% compared to 93.7%. Property and Casualty underlying combined ratio was 91.4% compared to 91.2%.

Net income was positively impacted by investment gains in 2023 compared to investment losses in 2022 mostly due to the favorable change in fair value of non-redeemable preferred stock.

Boardwalk:

Net income increased 11% to $92 million compared to $83 million .

compared to . EBITDA increased 5% to $260 million compared to $248 million .

compared to . Net income and EBITDA increased due to higher transportation revenues from re-contracting and recently completed growth projects, increased storage and parking and lending revenues, and the Bayou Ethane acquisition. These increases were partially offset by higher depreciation expenses due to an increased asset base from recently completed growth projects and higher employee-related expenses.

Loews Hotels:

Net income of $32 million compared to $33 million .

compared to . Adjusted EBITDA of $83 million compared to $85 million .

compared to . Net income slightly decreased due to lower equity income from joint ventures driven by decreased overall occupancy rates and higher operating costs offset by consolidating the results of a property previously accounted for under the equity method.

Corporate & Other:

Results decreased to a net loss of $14 million compared to net income of $25 million .

compared to net income of . The decrease in results is primarily due to lower investment income from parent company equity securities.

Year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 2022

Loews Corporation reported net income of $1,434 million, or $6.29 per share, compared to $822 million, or $3.38 per share. The 74% year-over-year increase was driven by the following:

CNA's results improved due to higher net investment income, higher Property and Casualty underwriting income, lower investment losses, and a significantly lower unfavorable impact from the long-term care annual reserve review performed in the third quarter of each year.

Investment income at the parent company improved due to higher returns on short-term investments and equity securities.

Boardwalk Pipelines' results increased due to higher revenues from re-contracting and recently completed growth projects.

Loews Hotels & Co's net income increased due to an after-tax gain of $36 million related to the acquisition of an additional equity interest in, and the consolidation of, a previously unconsolidated joint venture property in the second quarter of 2023.

related to the acquisition of an additional equity interest in, and the consolidation of, a previously unconsolidated joint venture property in the second quarter of 2023. These increases were partially offset by an after-tax charge of $37 million related to the termination of a defined benefit plan in the third quarter of 2023 in Corporate & Other.

Share Purchases:

On December 31, 2023 , there were 222.2 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding.

, there were 222.2 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding. For the three months and year ended December 31 , 2023, Loews repurchased 2.1 million and 14.0 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of $141 million and $852 million , respectively.

, 2023, Loews repurchased 2.1 million and 14.0 million shares of its common stock at an aggregate cost of and , respectively. For the year ended December 31 , 2023, Loews purchased 4.5 million shares of CNA common stock at an aggregate cost of $178 million .

, 2023, Loews purchased 4.5 million shares of CNA common stock at an aggregate cost of . Depending on market conditions, Loews may from time to time purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding common stock in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains financial measures that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management believes some investors may find these measures useful to evaluate our and our subsidiaries' financial performance. CNA utilizes core income, Boardwalk utilizes earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), and Loews Hotels utilizes Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures on pages 6 and 7 of this release.

Earnings Remarks and Conference Calls

For Loews Corporation

Today, February 5, 2024 , earnings remarks will be available on our website.

, earnings remarks will be available on our website. Remarks will include commentary from Loews's president and chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

For CNA

Today, February 5 , 2024, CNA will host an earnings call at 9:00 a.m. ET .

, 2024, CNA will host an earnings call at . A live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of CNA's website at www.cna.com.

To participate by phone, dial 1-844-481-2830 ( USA toll-free) or +1-412-317-1850 (International).

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information







December 31,



Three Months Years Ended

(In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022

Revenues:









CNA Financial (a) $ 3,507 $ 3,111 $ 13,299 $ 11,879

Boardwalk Pipelines 511 401 1,636 1,446

Loews Hotels & Co (b) 210 189 852 721

Corporate investment income (loss) and other 30 92 114 (2)

Total $ 4,258 $ 3,793 $ 15,901 $ 14,044

Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:









CNA Financial (a) (c) $ 460 $ 283 $ 1,518 $ 814

Boardwalk Pipelines 116 109 373 330

Loews Hotels & Co (b) 41 41 200 161

Corporate:









Investment income (loss), net 30 92 114 (8)

Other (d) (34) (60) (209) (183)

Total (c) $ 613 $ 465 $ 1,996 $ 1,114

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:









CNA Financial (a) (c) $ 336 $ 214 $ 1,094 $ 612

Boardwalk Pipelines 92 83 283 247

Loews Hotels & Co (b) 32 33 147 117

Corporate:









Investment income (loss), net 24 72 90 (6)

Other (d) (38) (47) (180) (148)

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation (c) $ 446 $ 355 $ 1,434 $ 822







(a) The three months ended December 31, 2023 includes net investment gains of $6 million ($4 million after tax and noncontrolling interests). The three months ended December 31, 2022 includes net investment losses of $33 million ($23 million after tax and noncontrolling interests). The years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 include net investment losses of $99 million and $199 million ($71 million and $138 million after tax and noncontrolling interests). (b) Includes a gain of $46 million ($36 million after tax) for the year ended December 31, 2023 related to Loews Hotels & Co's acquisition of an additional equity interest in, and the consolidation of, a previously unconsolidated joint venture property. (c) The effects of adopting ASU 2018-12 on the Selected Financial Information were as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 As

Reported

Effect of

Adoption

As

Adjusted















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:











CNA Financial $ 294

$ (11)

$ 283

Total 476

(11)

465

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:











CNA Financial $ 223

$ (9)

$ 214

Total 364

(9)

355















Year Ended December 31, 2022 As

Reported

Effect of

Adoption

As

Adjusted















Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:











CNA Financial $ 1,081

$ (267)

$ 814

Total 1,381

(267)

1,114

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:











CNA Financial $ 802

$ (190)

$ 612

Total 1,012

(190)

822

















(d) Consists of parent company interest expense, corporate expenses and the equity income (loss) of Altium Packaging. The year ended December 31, 2023 includes a charge of $47 million ($37 million after tax) related to the termination of a defined benefit plan.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Review







December 31,



Three Months Years Ended

(In millions, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022

Revenues:









Insurance premiums $ 2,479 $ 2,232 $ 9,480 $ 8,667

Net investment income 643 600 2,395 1,802

Investment gains (losses) (a) 6 (33) (53) (199)

Operating revenues and other 1,130 994 4,079 3,774

Total 4,258 3,793 15,901 14,044













Expenses:









Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits (b) 1,810 1,694 7,068 6,653

Operating expenses and other 1,835 1,634 6,837 6,277

Total 3,645 3,328 13,905 12,930













Income before income tax (b) 613 465 1,996 1,114

Income tax expense (b) (136) (87) (451) (223)

Net income (b) 477 378 1,545 891

Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (b) (31) (23) (111) (69)

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation (b) $ 446 $ 355 $ 1,434 $ 822













Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation (b) $ 1.99 $ 1.49 $ 6.29 $ 3.38













Weighted average number of shares 223.80 238.08 227.81 243.28







(a) Includes a gain of $46 million ($36 million after tax) for the year ended December 31, 2023 related to Loews Hotels & Co's acquisition of an additional equity interest in, and the consolidation of, a previously unconsolidated joint venture property. (b) The effects of adopting ASU 2018-12 on the Consolidated Financial Review were as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 As

Reported

Effect of

Adoption

As

Adjusted















Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits $ 1,683

$ 11

$ 1,694

Income before income tax 476

(11)

465

Income tax expense (88)

1

(87)

Net income 388

(10)

378

Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (24)

1

(23)

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation 364

(9)

355

Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation 1.53

(0.04)

1.49















Year Ended December 31, 2022 As

Reported

Effect of

Adoption

As

Adjusted















Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits $ 6,386

$ 267

$ 6,653

Income before income tax 1,381

(267)

1,114

Income tax expense (278)

55

(223)

Net income 1,103

(212)

891

Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (91)

22

(69)

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation 1,012

(190)

822

Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation 4.16

(0.78)

3.38



Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures:

CNA Financial Corporation

Core income is calculated by excluding from CNA's net income attributable to Loews Corporation the after-tax effects of investment gains (losses). In addition, core income excludes the effects of noncontrolling interests. The calculation of core income excludes investment gains (losses) because these are generally driven by economic factors that are not necessarily reflective of CNA's primary operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of CNA net income attributable to Loews Corporation to core income:



December 31,



Three Months Years Ended

(In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022

CNA net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 336 $ 214 $ 1,094 $ 612

Investment (gains) losses (5) 26 79 154

Consolidation adjustments including noncontrolling

interests 31 25 111 70

Core income $ 362 $ 265 $ 1,284 $ 836



Boardwalk Pipelines

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. The following table presents a reconciliation of Boardwalk net income attributable to Loews Corporation to EBITDA:



December 31,



Three Months Years Ended

(In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022

Boardwalk net income attributable to Loews

Corporation $ 92 $ 83 $ 283 $ 247

Interest, net 38 40 144 166

Income tax expense 24 26 90 83

Depreciation and amortization 106 99 412 396

EBITDA $ 260 $ 248 $ 929 $ 892



Loews Hotels & Co

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding from Loews Hotels & Co's EBITDA, noncontrolling interest share of EBITDA adjustments, state and local government development grants, gains or losses on asset acquisitions and dispositions, asset impairments, and equity method income, and including Loews Hotels & Co's pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments. Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments is calculated by applying Loews Hotels & Co's ownership percentage to the underlying equity method investment's components of EBITDA and excluding distributions in excess of basis.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Loews Hotels & Co net income attributable to Loews Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA:



December 31,



Three Months Years Ended

(In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022

Loews Hotels & Co net income attributable to Loews

Corporation $ 32 $ 33 $ 147 $ 117

Interest, net 4 4 9 11

Income tax expense 9 8 53 44

Depreciation and amortization 18 17 69 64

EBITDA 63 62 278 236

Noncontrolling interest share of EBITDA adjustments (2)

(5)



Gain on asset acquisition



(46)



Asset impairments 3 3 12 25

Equity investment adjustments:









Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income (31) (33) (129) (148)

Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method

investments 50 54 218 234

Consolidation adjustments

(1)

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 83 $ 85 $ 328 $ 345



The following table presents a reconciliation of Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income to Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments:



December 31,



Three Months Years Ended

(In millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022

Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income $ 31 $ 33 $ 129 $ 148

Pro rata share of equity method investments:









Interest, net 10 11 43 40

Income tax expense









Depreciation and amortization 12 12 49 50

Distributions in excess of basis (3) (3) (3) (4)

Consolidation adjustments

1





Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method

investments $ 50 $ 54 $ 218 $ 234



