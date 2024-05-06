LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS NET INCOME OF $457 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) today released its first quarter 2024 financial results.

First Quarter 2024 highlights:

Loews Corporation reported net income of $457 million, or $2.05 per share, in the first quarter of 2024, which represents a 22% increase over $375 million, or $1.61 per share, in the first quarter of 2023. The following are the highlights:

CNA Financial Corporation's (NYSE: CNA) net income attributable to Loews improved year-over-year due to higher net investment income and favorable net prior year loss reserve development, partially offset by higher net catastrophe losses.

Boardwalk Pipelines' results improved year-over-year due to higher revenues from re-contracting at higher rates and recently completed growth projects.

Parent company investment returns improved year-over-year driven by higher returns on equity securities.

Book value per share, excluding AOCI, increased to $83.68 as of March 31, 2024 , from $81.92 as of December 31, 2023 due to strong operating results in the first quarter 2024.

as of , from as of due to strong operating results in the first quarter 2024. As of March 31, 2024 , the parent company had $3.2 billion of cash and investments and $1.8 billion of debt.

, the parent company had of cash and investments and of debt. Loews Corporation repurchased 0.9 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $67 million since December 31, 2023 .

CEO commentary:

"Loews had an exceptional quarter driven by stellar results at CNA and Boardwalk. CNA continues to experience strong profitable growth, reporting its highest ever first quarter core income."

– James S. Tisch, President and CEO, Loews Corporation

Consolidated highlights:





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:



CNA Financial $ 310 $ 268 Boardwalk Pipelines 121 86 Loews Hotels & Co 16 24 Corporate 10 (3) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 457 $ 375











March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023







Book value per share $ 72.87

$ 70.69 Book value per share excluding AOCI 83.68

81.92

Three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 2023

CNA:

Net income attributable to Loews Corporation improved 16% to $310 million from $268 million .

from . Core income increased 9% to $355 million from $325 million .

from . Net investment income increased due to favorable returns from limited partnerships and common stock as well as higher income from fixed income securities as a result of favorable reinvestment rates.

Net written premiums grew by 6% driven by strong retention and new business. Net earned premiums grew by 9%.

Property and Casualty underwriting income decreased slightly due to higher net catastrophe losses, partially offset by favorable net prior year loss reserve development.

Property and Casualty combined ratio was 94.6% compared to 93.9% in the first quarter of 2023 due to a 1.4 point increase in catastrophe losses, partially offset by favorable prior period development. The Property and Casualty underlying combined ratio was 91.0% compared to 90.8% in the first quarter of 2023.

Net income was positively impacted by lower investment losses driven by the favorable change in fair value of non-redeemable preferred stock.

Boardwalk:

Net income increased 41% to $121 million compared to $86 million .

compared to . EBITDA increased 20% to $307 million compared to $256 million .

compared to . Net income and EBITDA improved due to higher transportation revenues from re-contracting at higher rates and recently completed growth projects, increased storage and parking and lending revenues, and the impact of the Bayou Ethane acquisition.

Loews Hotels:

Net income of $16 million compared to $24 million .

compared to . Adjusted EBITDA of $80 million compared to $86 million .

compared to . Lower equity income from joint ventures was driven by decreased occupancy rates in Orlando .

. Net income was also impacted by higher depreciation and pre-opening expenses due to the opening of the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.

Corporate & Other:

Net income of $10 million compared to a net loss of $3 million .

compared to a net loss of . The increase in results is primarily due to higher investment income from parent company equity securities.

Share Purchases:

On March 31, 2024 , there were 222.1 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding.

, there were 222.1 million shares of Loews common stock outstanding. Loews Corporation repurchased 0.9 million shares of its common stock for a total cost of $67 million since December 31, 2023 .

since . Depending on market conditions, Loews may from time to time purchase shares of its and its subsidiaries' outstanding common stock in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

This news release contains financial measures that are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management believes some investors may find these measures useful to evaluate our and our subsidiaries' financial performance. CNA utilizes core income, Boardwalk utilizes earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), and Loews Hotels utilizes Adjusted EBITDA. These measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures on pages 6 and 7 of this release.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Revenues:



CNA Financial (a) $ 3,444 $ 3,152 Boardwalk Pipelines 517 397 Loews Hotels & Co 216 192 Corporate investment income, net 54 42 Total $ 4,231 $ 3,783 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax:



CNA Financial (a) $ 427 $ 371 Boardwalk Pipelines 162 116 Loews Hotels & Co 28 34 Corporate:



Investment income, net 54 42 Other (b) (42) (44) Total $ 629 $ 519 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Loews Corporation:



CNA Financial (a) $ 310 $ 268 Boardwalk Pipelines 121 86 Loews Hotels & Co 16 24 Corporate:



Investment income, net 43 33 Other (b) (33) (36) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 457 $ 375





(a) The three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include net investment losses of $22 million and $35 million ($16 million and $25 million after tax and noncontrolling interests). (b) Consists of parent company interest expense, corporate expenses and the equity income (loss) of Altium Packaging.

Loews Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Review





Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Revenues:



Insurance premiums $ 2,441 $ 2,248 Net investment income 669 569 Investment losses (22) (35) Operating revenues and other 1,143 1,001 Total 4,231 3,783





Expenses:



Insurance claims and policyholders' benefits 1,807 1,653 Operating expenses and other 1,795 1,611 Total 3,602 3,264





Income before income tax 629 519 Income tax expense (144) (115) Net income 485 404 Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests (28) (29) Net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 457 $ 375





Net income per share attributable to Loews Corporation $ 2.05 $ 1.61





Weighted average number of shares 222.78 233.62

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures:

CNA Financial Corporation

Core income is calculated by excluding from CNA's net income attributable to Loews Corporation the after-tax effects of investment gains (losses) and the effects of noncontrolling interests. The calculation of core income excludes investment gains (losses) because these are generally driven by economic factors that are not necessarily reflective of CNA's primary operations. The following table presents a reconciliation of CNA net income attributable to Loews Corporation to core income:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 CNA net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 310 $ 268 Investment losses 17 28 Noncontrolling interests 28 29 Core income $ 355 $ 325

Boardwalk Pipelines

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. The following table presents a reconciliation of Boardwalk net income attributable to Loews Corporation to its EBITDA:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Boardwalk net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 121 $ 86 Interest, net 39 39 Income tax expense 41 30 Depreciation and amortization 106 101 EBITDA $ 307 $ 256

Loews Hotels & Co

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding from Loews Hotels & Co's EBITDA, the noncontrolling interest share of EBITDA adjustments, state and local government development grants, gains or losses on asset acquisitions and dispositions, asset impairments, and equity method income, and including Loews Hotels & Co's pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments. Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments is calculated by applying Loews Hotels & Co's ownership percentage to the underlying equity method investment's components of EBITDA and excluding distributions in excess of basis.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Loews Hotels & Co net income attributable to Loews Corporation to its Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Loews Hotels & Co net income attributable to Loews Corporation $ 16 $ 24 Interest, net 5 6 Income tax expense 12 10 Depreciation and amortization 21 16 EBITDA 54 56 Noncontrolling interest share of EBITDA adjustments (2)

Equity investment adjustments:



Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income (27) (31) Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments 56 62 Consolidation adjustments (1) (1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 80 $ 86

The following table presents a reconciliation of Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income to the Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of its equity method investments:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2024 2023 Loews Hotels & Co's equity method income $ 27 $ 31 Pro rata share of equity method investments:



Interest, net 10 12 Income tax expense



Depreciation and amortization 12 13 Distributions in excess of basis 7 6 Pro rata Adjusted EBITDA of equity method investments $ 56 $ 62

