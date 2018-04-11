Loews Corporation to Release First Quarter 2018 Results on April 30, 2018

Loews invites shareholders to submit questions for management in advance of this conference call. Management may address some or all of these questions during the call. Questions may be submitted to mskafidas@loews.com. Contributors of questions will not be named on the call.

The news release and a live webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Loews Corporation website (www.loews.com). Those interested in participating in the question and answer portion of the call should dial (877) 692-2592, or for international callers, (973) 582-2757. The conference ID number is 9592446.

A replay of the call will be available at www.loews.com or by dialing (800) 585-8367, or for international callers, (404) 537-3406. The telephone replay requires conference ID number 9592446 and will be available through June 1, 2018.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with three publicly-traded subsidiaries: CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) and Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE: BWP); and two non-public operating subsidiaries: Loews Hotels & Co and Consolidated Container Company. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

