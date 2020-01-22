Loews Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on February 10, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) will report fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, February 10, 2020. The conference call for investors will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by the Company's chief executive officer, James S. Tisch, and chief financial officer, David B. Edelson.

Loews invites shareholders to submit questions for management in advance of this conference call. Management may address some or all of these questions during the call. Questions may be submitted to mskafidas@loews.com. Contributors of questions will not be named on the call.

The news release and a live webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Loews Corporation website (www.loews.com). Those interested in participating should dial (877) 692-2592, or for international callers, (973) 582-2757. The conference ID number is 8484537.

A replay of the call will be available at www.loews.com or by dialing (800) 585-8367, or for international callers, (404) 537-3406. The telephone replay requires conference ID number 8484537 and will be available through March 9, 2020.

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. Our subsidiaries are: CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO), Boardwalk Pipelines, Loews Hotels & Co and Consolidated Container Company. Investors are encouraged to view the subsidiary virtual investor presentations found in the 'Events & Presentations' section of ir.loews.com for an in-depth strategic review of each company. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

