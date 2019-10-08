Loews Corporation to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 28, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) will report third quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, October 28, 2019. The conference call for investors will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by the Company's chief executive officer, James S. Tisch, and chief financial officer, David B. Edelson.

Loews invites shareholders to submit questions for management in advance of this conference call. Management may address some or all of these questions during the call. Questions may be submitted to mskafidas@loews.com. Contributors of questions will not be named on the call.

The news release and a live webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Loews Corporation website (www.loews.com). Those interested in participating should dial (877) 692-2592, or for international callers, (973) 582-2757. The conference ID number is 7075339.

A replay of the call will be available at www.loews.com or by dialing (800) 585-8367, or for international callers, (404) 537-3406. The telephone replay requires conference ID number 7075339 and will be available through Nov 28, 2019.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. Our subsidiaries are: CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO), Boardwalk Pipelines, Loews Hotels & Co and Consolidated Container Company. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

