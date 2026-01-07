Loews Hotels & Co Appoints Kristie Goshow As Chief Commercial Officer

Accomplished hospitality leader brings global commercial expertise to drive growth, brand strength, and customer engagement

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Hotels & Co , a branded owner & operator in refined hospitality, today announces the appointment of Kristie Goshow as Chief Commercial Officer. A UK native, Goshow is a highly regarded commercial leader known for driving performance, innovation, and brand growth across global hospitality portfolios.

In this role, Goshow will lead the company's Commercial strategy with oversight of Sales, Hotel Marketing, Revenue Management, Meetings & Events, Brand, Communications, e-Commerce & Distribution, Digital Marketing, and the Customer Engagement Center. Goshow will focus on driving top-line revenue performance, strengthening and expanding customer relationships, increasing direct bookings, and elevating brand awareness across Loews' 27 properties.

"Goshow is a dynamic and highly respected commercial leader with a proven track record of driving growth through innovation, strategic thinking, and customer-centric leadership," said Alex Tisch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loews Hotels & Co. "Her depth of experience across sales, marketing, distribution, and revenue strategy, combined with her global perspective, makes her an exceptional addition to our executive team as we continue to build the future of Loews Hotels."

Goshow brings more than two decades of hospitality and travel industry experience to Loews Hotels. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Peregrine Hospitality Group (formerly KSL Resorts), where she was responsible for Sales, Revenue Strategy, and Marketing. Prior to that, she held the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Preferred Hotels & Resorts (now Preferred Travel Group), overseeing global Marketing and Loyalty initiatives for a portfolio of more than 700 hotels across 80+ countries.

Her career also includes senior leadership roles at Viceroy Hotel Group, Sabre, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, Le Méridien, and Utell (Pegasus). Earlier in her career, Goshow worked in travel logistics with MSAS before moving into aviation with Virgin Atlantic, where she served as Area Sales Manager. Notably, she spent nine years in Dubai with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts, leading distribution, marketing, and business innovation for the global luxury brand.

"I'm thrilled to join a remarkably talented team, guided by a culture grounded in the very best of family values, said Goshow. "The thoughtfully unscripted nature of the Loews approach to product and service creates fertile ground for fresh thinking, meaningful innovation, and a distinctive agility, one that allows the business to evolve seamlessly alongside changing consumer expectations."

Goshow is widely recognized for her leadership and industry impact. Her accolades include Skift's Women Shaping Travel's Future (2024–25), the Amaze Insights Vision & Leadership Award (2024), Hotel Management's Most Influential Women in Hospitality (2022), and Top 25 Women Leading Travel & Hospitality (2022). She is deeply engaged in advancing the industry, having recently served as a Trustee for the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) Foundation, a Board Director for the HSMAI Foundation & Americas Advisory Board, and as a Board Member for Alliance Strategies.

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 27 hotels and resorts across the U.S., including eleven hotels at Universal Orlando Resort with three new hotels that opened in 2025 as part of their partnership with Comcast NBC Universal. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com .

