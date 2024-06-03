Loews Hotels & Co Celebrates with TODAY’s Read with Jenna Book Club and Announces New Brand-Wide Program, “Local by Loews Hotels,” For Third Annual Summerfest

Travelers will have the opportunity to embrace the essence of "CULTURE, COMMUNITY, and CRAFT" with an exclusive celebration, a new locally-minded, brand-wide program, and more

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Hotels & Co, the brand behind 25 hotels and resorts across the United States and Canada, proudly announces the highly anticipated third iteration of its Summerfest programming, complete with an exclusive celebration with TODAY's Read with Jenna, the launch of " Local by Loews Hotels ," a new brand-wide, locally-minded hallmark program, and a continuation of the recently unveiled " Free Spirited by Loews Hotels ."

CULTURE - Loews Hotels x Read with Jenna Summer(fest) Reading List

Loews Hotels & Co is delighted to announce an exclusive summer celebration with TODAY's Read with Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager's esteemed book club. Embracing the burgeoning trend of indulging in literary escapes while on vacation, guests will have access to a handpicked Summer(fest) Reading List curated by Jenna herself.

As part of this celebration, guests will enjoy the convenience of purchasing books through Shop TODAY, providing the flexibility to stock up in advance or acquire ebooks and audiobooks during their stay. This initiative, which will include additional touch points, including curated kids' reading lists and access to Jenna's summer travel picks, aims to encourage exploration both within and beyond hotel walls.

COMMUNITY - Local by Loews Hotels

To further amplify the "welcoming you like family" brand ethos, Loews Hotels & Co is proud to launch Local by Loews Hotels, a new brand program designed to celebrate the unique culture, flavors, and hardworking individuals of each destination. Through exclusive partnerships, pop-ups, and experiences with local businesses, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in authentic experiences that highlight the best of the local community year-round:

Sample Local by Loews Hotels partners and programming include:

Sweat Forum (Loews Kansas City Hotel) Guests can hit the lawn on Sunday mornings with premiere local fitness studio, Sweat Forum and feel immersed in the Kansas City fitness community with a 45-minute total body workout with views of the iconic Kauffman Performing Arts Center as their backdrop.

Ryan Ashley the Poet (Loews Coral Gables Hotel) A vintage typewriter, an elegant setting and a personalized poem that's soon to be a cherished memory. Miami poet, Ryan Ashley , is here to capture the essence of guests' Loews Coral Gables stay with a curated poem, created on the spot. Located poolside, in the lobby or during brunch, when he and his typewriter pop up to create poetic prose.

Co-Op California Pop-Up (Loews Chicago O'Hare Hotel) Guests can enjoy a special pop-up with local apothecary, Co-Op California , where they can create their own fragrances and shop local with this boutique whose products are also featured on the hotel's Well Traveled Wellness Menu .

UTA Glass Blowing Exhibit (Loews Arlington Hotel) The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) boasts the largest educational glass-blowing studio in the country. Hotel guests and locals alike are invited to explore a curated collection of glass-blown artworks from UTA undergraduate and postgraduate students in the glass department at the rotating exhibit in the Lobby of Loews Arlington Hotel.



CRAFT - Free Spirited by Loews Hotels

Continuing Loews Hotels Free Spirited by Loews Hotels' programming launched this year, which offers craft libations focusing on locally sourced ingredients and unique flavor combinations sans-booze, Summerfest 2024 will continue to offer the beloved beverage offerings to enjoy this summer season. Using the same care, attention to detail, and local flavors guests know and love, guests will have access to a variety of free-spirited and low-spirited creations with seasonal ingredients:

Low-ABV: Ruby Berry Spritz (Loews Kansas City Hotel) : Dry Curacao , Mixed Berry Syrup, Grapefruit Cordial, Lime, Club Soda Café Monte (LIve! By Loews St. Louis): Amaro Montenegro, Cold Brewed Coffee, Simple Syrup, Fever Tree Tonic Little Suze O (Loews Atlanta Hotel) : Suze, Lillet Blanc , Orgeat Almond Syrup, Aquafaba, Lemon Juice, Fresh Orange Zest

No-ABV: The Lonely Island (Loews Nashville Hotel) Pineapple Juice, Orgeat Almond Syrup, Cranberry Juice, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer Sonoran Sipper (Loews Ventana Canyon Resort) : Lyre's Agave Blanco, Lime Juice, Citrus Agave Cordial, Prickly Pear Syrup Blueberry Nojito (Loews New Orleans Hotel) : Almond Milk, Blueberry Syrup, Mint Syrup, Lime Juice



Summerfest programming kicks off on June 1, 2024. For more information about Loews Hotels, please call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit https://www.loewshotels.com .

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 25 hotels and resorts across the U.S. and Canada, including eight hotels at Universal Orlando in partnership with Comcast NBC Universal. The newly opened Loews Coral Gables Hotel offers premier hospitality just four blocks from the city's iconic Miracle Mile. Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center will open in 2024 in the city's sports and entertainment district. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com .

About Read with Jenna

Jenna Bush Hager is the co-host of NBC's TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and founder of Read with Jenna, TODAY's wildly popular book club. Read with Jenna is celebrating its fifth anniversary this year. Since its inception, there have been 68 book club selections, with 43 becoming New York Times bestsellers. Jenna has remained steadfast in her mission to highlight debut and diverse authors, connect readers, and share her love of reading. Jenna has also introduced Read with Jenna Jr., a summer initiative with the mission of making reading fun for kids, one book at a time.

Media Contact: BMF | [email protected]

