Loews Hotels & Co Invites Guests To Celebrate The Holiday Season With Festive Pop-Ups and Seasonal Sips

From Local Pop-Ups to 'Free Spirited' Drinks, Loews Hotels Celebrates the Season with Unique Offerings Tailored to Local Communities

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Loews Hotels & Co invites guests to experience the joy and warmth of winter through thoughtfully crafted activations that blend festive fun with the distinct spirit of each destination. From celebrating small local businesses to serving mindful holiday libations, Loews' holiday offerings are designed to create lasting memories, bringing friends, families, and travelers together to embrace the magic of the season.

Free Spirited by Loews Hotels

Highlights include on-property shopping pop-ups, a holiday spin on the Free Spirited by Loews Hotels program, and gift cards to spread the joy of travel.

Holiday Shopping Made Easy: Local by Loews

Beginning on Small Business Saturday, November 30th, Loews Hotels will host pop-up markets and activations spotlighting local businesses, inviting guests to shop small and think big in support of the community. Each hotel will showcase distinctive, locally sourced gifts and curated experiences that immerse guests in the spirit of their destination.

Highlights include:

At Live! By Loews - Arlington , guests can enjoy a holiday pop-up trunk show with Lele Sadoughi , where the Dallas -based designer will showcase her quintessential collection of NFL headbands, jewelry, handbags, and more.

guests can enjoy a holiday pop-up trunk show with , where the -based designer will showcase her quintessential collection of NFL headbands, jewelry, handbags, and more. At Loews Regency New York Hotel, guests can take a piece of the historic Loews Regency New York Hotel home with their custom fifth annual holiday ornament. Hand-painted by local, women-owned business, Artful Designs owner Karin Battle , the ornament will be on sale at the front desk.

guests can take a piece of the historic Loews Regency New York Hotel home with their custom fifth annual holiday ornament. Hand-painted by local, women-owned business, Artful Designs owner , the ornament will be on sale at the front desk. At Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, visitors can add a touch of sparkle to their getaway with exclusive pop-up stargazing experiences led by experts from local business, Mt. Lemmon SkyCenter. Stargazing pop-ups take place every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evening, all through the holiday season.

Making Spirits Bright: Festive, Free Spirited by Loews Hotels

Continuing to meet the rising demand for mindful drinking options, Loews Hotels builds upon its "Free Spirited by Loews Hotels" program, which offers an elevated take on bespoke hotel bar programming for those who choose to imbibe less or not at all. Each property will feature handcrafted, seasonal beverages that highlight fresh, local flavors, providing guests with a unique twist on holiday imbibing. For those desiring a cocktail, a selection of expertly crafted Spirited beverages will also be available.

Highlights include:

Free Spirited Live! by Loews- St. Louis : Strawberry Hibiscus Spritz | Lyres N/A Italian Spritz, Housemade Strawberry Hibiscus Syrup, Fever Tree Club Soda, Fever Tree Tonic Loews Miami Beach Hotel: Cranberry Rosemary Spritz | Yuzu Fever Free Club Soda, Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, Maple Syrup Loews Philadelphia Hotel: Save The Bees | Lyre's London N/A Gin, Pear Puree, Lime, Honey Syrup

Spirited Loews Ventana Canyon Resort: Sonoran Nog | Cruzan Single Barrel Rum, Real Vanilla & Coconut, Licor 43 Horchata, Fresh Lime Juice Loews Royal Pacific Resort: Ho Ho Honeycrisp | Roku Gin, Housemade Cinnamon Apple Rosemary Syrup, Orange Juice, Grand Marnier Live! by Loews- Arlington : Winters Kiss | Kettle One Vodka, Housemade Vanilla Syrup, Creme de Menthe, Cream, Cardamom Bitters



Give the Gift of Loews

For those seeking the perfect holiday gift, give the gift of Loews Hotels with a holiday gift card and encourage holiday getaways for years to come. This season, Loews Hotels offers unforgettable holiday moments that guests will cherish.

Highlights include:

Loews Chicago Hotel invites travelers to a cozy escape inspired by the magic of the Northern Lights with its exclusive Nordic Night Lights package. The package includes an overnight stay in a suite adorned with Nordic-themed decor, a special welcome amenity, and a pop-up tent for playtime, perfect for families seeking a festive retreat. Guests will also enjoy a complimentary in-room movie, a $50 breakfast credit, and 50% off valet parking. For young travelers, the package includes a whimsical bedtime book cart and access to winter-themed virtual story time with Miss Beth from Big City Readers, adding a touch of seasonal wonder to the stay.

invites travelers to a cozy escape inspired by the magic of the Northern Lights with its exclusive Nordic Night Lights package. The package includes an overnight stay in a suite adorned with Nordic-themed decor, a special welcome amenity, and a pop-up tent for playtime, perfect for families seeking a festive retreat. Guests will also enjoy a complimentary in-room movie, a breakfast credit, and 50% off valet parking. For young travelers, the package includes a whimsical bedtime book cart and access to winter-themed virtual story time with from Big City Readers, adding a touch of seasonal wonder to the stay. At Loews Nashville Hotel at Vanderbilt Plaza , guests can enjoy a playful twist on a traditional afternoon tea service, where ornate teapots will be filled with a hot chocolate of your choosing, along with a selection of gourmet toppings like marshmallows, chocolate shavings, ganache-dipped spoons and other confections prepared in their pastry kitchen. Adults can also indulge in a luxe espresso martini flight add-on made with local coffee company Frothy Monkey Espresso.

, guests can enjoy a playful twist on a traditional afternoon tea service, where ornate teapots will be filled with a hot chocolate of your choosing, along with a selection of gourmet toppings like marshmallows, chocolate shavings, ganache-dipped spoons and other confections prepared in their pastry kitchen. Adults can also indulge in a luxe espresso martini flight add-on made with local coffee company Frothy Monkey Espresso. At Loews Coronado Bay Resort, the property is teaming up San Diego's Action Sport Rentals to offer an exclusive holiday light-seeing experience. On select December evenings, guests and locals can book a private nighttime cruise to take in the festive bayside lights while enjoying hot cocoa and cookies for a holiday pop-up experience like no other.

For more information about holidays at Loews Hotels & Co or to book your upcoming travel, call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit Loews Hotels Holiday Offerings .

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 25 hotels and resorts across the U.S. and Canada, including eight hotels at Universal Orlando Resort and three new hotels opening in 2025 as part of their partnership with Comcast NBC Universal. The newly opened Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center offers premier hospitality in the city's vibrant sports and entertainment district. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com .

SOURCE Loews Hotels & Co