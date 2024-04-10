Loews Hotels & Co Launches "Free Spirited" Programming

As part of Loews' commitment to "welcoming you like family," the brand continues to create judgment-free environments designed to accommodate guests of all ages, abilities, and lifestyles. With this program, Loews Hotels will showcase their respective, on-site mixology talent crafting impressive libations focusing on locally sourced ingredients and unique flavor combinations.

"At Loews Hotels, we recognize that our guests have varying preferences when it comes to beverage choices, and we are dedicated to providing an inclusive and elevated experience for all," said Mark Weiss, Senior Vice President Food and Beverage at Loews Hotels & Co. "Free Spirited by Loews Hotels underscores our commitment to innovation and guest-centricity, and we are looking forward to showcasing our properties' mixology teams and their expertise."

Beyond the bar, Free Spirited by Loews Hotels will seamlessly integrate into catering and event planning, offering a curated selection of non-alcoholic beverages that are as thoughtful and intricate as their alcoholic counterparts. Moreover, this program will be infused into tentpole, brand-wide programming throughout the year, such as the brand's annual Summerfest, further fulfilling the holistic approach to preference accommodation.

Low & No Beverage Offerings

Beverage selections will differ at each property, reflecting the availability of local suppliers, popular flavors in the region, and the creativity of the mixologists. Guests can expect uniquely delicious options across the brand portfolio. Sample menu highlights include:

LOW ABV Coronado Cobbler (Loews Coronado Bay Resort) – Amontillado Sherry, Lemon Juice, Agave, Liquid Alchemist Peach Syrup, Dash of Angostura Bitters, Mint Sprig Okiru Martini (Loews Miami Beach Hotel) – Soto Sake , Aplos Arise, Lemon Juice, Cucumber, Honey Water

NO ABV Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Loews Philadelphia Hotel) – Barrel-Aged Boulevardier, Lyre's Whiskey, Aperitif Rosso, Italian Orange Pineapple-Matcha-Jito (Live! by Loews - St.Louis) – House Pineapple + Tarragon Shrub, Lime Juice, Honey Syrup, Matcha Powder, Club Soda



As an added touchpoint, Loews Hotels has seamlessly integrated these specialty libations into its standard cocktail menus, with each drink clearly marked by an icon denoting its low or no ABV content. This thoughtful approach ensures that individuals seeking alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages have access to a wide range of options while providing complete transparency and clarity. By incorporating these distinctive indicators directly onto the menus, Loews Hotels ensures all beverages are crafted with the same attention and care.

Free Spirited by Loews Hotels kicks off on April 10, 2024. For more information about Loews Hotels, please call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit https://www.loewshotels.com .

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 25 hotels and resorts across the U.S. and Canada, including eight hotels at Universal Orlando Resort and three new hotels opening in 2025 as part of their partnership with Comcast NBC Universal. The newly opened Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center offers premier hospitality in the city's vibrant sports and entertainment district. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com .

