Loews Hotels & Co Names Alex Tisch President

"It has been said that in times of crisis, people are tested and that leadership shines through. As I think about the future of our organization and its leadership, it is the right time for Alex Tisch to assume the role of President of Loews Hotels & Co. His steady demeanor has added reassurance and confidence to our team members, partners, and guests during a difficult time in our industry," said Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. "Over the last three years, Alex has helped shaped the future development and growth of our company. His judgment, thoughtfulness, analytic ability, strategic focus, and congenial manner have served his teams and our company extremely well."

Tisch joined Loews Hotels & Co in June 2017 from Loews Corporation, where he was a Vice President. Over the course of the last three years, he has led the creation and execution of the hotel company's growth strategy, further strengthened the company's partnership with Comcast NBC Universal in Orlando, Florida, and developed a more agile, dynamic and data driven approach for the organization's commercial group.

Under his leadership, Tisch grew the company's Immersive Destinations area of focus, which led to properties that are branded collaborations with built in demand generators. In doing so, along with leveraging Loews Hotels & Co's expertise as an owner and operator, a key differentiator, he has helped cultivate successful strategic partnerships with municipalities, developers, themed entertainment ventures, and sports franchises to create unique hotel offerings. That work has, in return, increased the Loews Hotels & Co footprint, with new development projects in Arlington, Texas; St. Louis and Kansas City, Missouri; and Orlando, Florida.

"Being able to continue to shape the growth of Loews Hotels & Co, a company that my family began over seventy years ago is remarkably rewarding," said Alex Tisch, President, Loews Hotels & Co. "Loews Hotels is fortunate to have some of the greatest team members in the industry, and when combined with our strong reputation and differentiated strategy of being an owner and operator, we have a tremendous opportunity to create value for our parent company and shareholders, while providing a rewarding work environment for our team members, and memorable experiences for our guests. Together, with the terrific team in place, I know the Loews culture will remain front and center as we navigate these challenging times and build toward a brighter future."

Previously, Tisch worked at Credit Suisse, arranging leveraged buyout financings along with handling merger and acquisition advisories.

Tisch is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and received his MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business. He sits on the Board of Directors of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the New York City Police Foundation and the Global Lyme Alliance.

About Loews Hotels & Co

Established 1960

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels, and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 26 hotels and resorts across the U.S. and Canada, including the new Loews Kansas City and the soon to open Universal's Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, the eighth hotel in partnership with Comcast NBC Universal, which will open in 2020. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com.

