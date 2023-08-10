L'Officiel USA successfully reached resolution with the City of New York, without admission of wrong-doing

News provided by

L’Officiel USA

10 Aug, 2023, 15:16 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Officiel USA Inc., under AMTD Group Inc.'s new ownership, is pleased to announce a final resolution of a legacy dispute between the Company's prior owners and the City of New York related to past compensation of certain freelancers.

This agreement reflects L'Officiel USA's commitment to support and restore fair compensation to certain freelancers employed by the Company's predecessor owners, without admission of wrongdoing, and marks the end of the City's claims that prior ownership had not fully compensated certain freelancers.

"We are steadfastly committed to the growth and success of L'Officiel USA. Resolution of this matter reflects L'Officiel's overall commitment to a diverse and fair environment and its relationship with all its business partners, including the freelancers community. This commitment reflects the spirit and goal of AMTD companies to embrace ESG and diversity," said Dr. Feridun Hamdullahpur, Chairman of AMTD IDEA's Board of Directors and a member of L'Officiel's Board of Directors.

Under the terms of the agreement with the City of New York, L'Officiel USA admits no wrongdoing and commits to notifying prior freelancers and compensating them for previously uncompensated work.

A Notice to Freelancers with details for making a claim is available here.

The claim form is available here for download.

Media Contact
Mary Beth Maloney Partner
T: +1 212.351.2315  |  M: +1 310.806.3737
[email protected]

SOURCE L’Officiel USA

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.