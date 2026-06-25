Loffler Companies Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as Company Enters Its Next Era

Founder Jim Loffler Transitions to Chairman as Family Business Builds Leadership Depth Heading into Its 40th Year

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loffler Companies, one of the Midwest's most trusted technology services providers, today announced a series of executive leadership appointments that reflect both the maturity of a business built over nearly four decades and the confidence of an organization ready for what comes next.

Loffler Companies Headquarters in St. Louis Park, MN

At the heart of the announcement is a milestone for the company and the family behind it. Jim Loffler, who founded Loffler Companies 39 years ago, will transition to the role of Founder and Chairman. His son, James Loffler, assumes the role of President and Chief Executive Officer.

"When I started this company, I believed that if you take care of your people and take care of your customers, everything else follows," said Jim Loffler. "What I am most proud of is not what we have built but how we have built it. As we head into our 40th year, watching James and this leadership team step into this next chapter, I have never been more confident about where Loffler is headed."

A Leadership Team Built for What Is Next

The appointments reflect a deliberate investment in executive depth across every dimension of the business, including revenue, operations, finance, technology, and people.

James Loffler, President and Chief Executive Officer

James assumes full leadership of Loffler's vision, strategy, culture, and performance. Having grown up alongside the business and earned his place within it, James brings both a deep understanding of what makes Loffler distinctive and a clear view of where the organization is going.

"My father built something rare, a company with real values that actually shows up in how we work every day," said James Loffler. "My job is to honor that foundation while leading us toward the growth and impact we are capable of as we head into our 40th year. This leadership team gives me tremendous confidence that we are ready."

John Hastings, Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Operating Officer

John's dual mandate spanning revenue execution and operational excellence reflects Loffler's conviction that growth and service quality are inseparable. His oversight covers revenue strategy, operations, service delivery, and customer experience across the organization.

Brandon Norberg, Chief Financial Officer

Brandon brings rigorous financial leadership to an organization with significant momentum ahead. His responsibilities include financial oversight, budgeting, forecasting, analysis, and long-term financial governance, ensuring Loffler has the financial foundation to support its growth with discipline and clarity.

Spencer Anderson, Executive Vice President of Technology

Spencer's elevation to the executive team reflects Loffler's belief that technology leadership belongs at the highest level of the organization. Formerly Vice President of Operations for Loffler's IT Solutions Group, Spencer will lead technology strategy, innovation, automation, cybersecurity, compliance, and internal systems. A key focus will be creating a more unified, seamless experience across the tools and platforms Loffler's teams and customers rely on every day.

Angela Radtke, Executive Vice President of People and Culture

Angela joins Loffler's executive team, bringing extensive experience in talent acquisition, performance management, compensation and benefits, and employee engagement. Her appointment reflects Loffler's commitment to investing in its people and culture as a core business priority, not an afterthought.

Nearly Four Decades of Trust. A Leadership Team Ready for What Is Ahead.

Loffler Companies has served businesses across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska for nearly 40 years, offering managed IT services, copiers and printers, unified communications, intelligent automation, and physical security solutions. The company has built its reputation on a straightforward premise: the right technology partner does not just solve problems; it helps businesses grow. The leadership changes announced today are not departure from that premise. They are its next expression, and a signal of what Loffler's 40th year will represent.

"We have spent nearly 40 years earning the trust of our customers and our team," said James Loffler. "This leadership structure is how we ensure we keep that promise at greater scale, with the same integrity that has always defined us."

About Loffler Companies

Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of print and mail centers. Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986 and now led by James Loffler, the company is recognized nationally as a leader in business technology and managed services. Headquartered in Minnesota, Loffler is among the top technology solutions providers in the U.S., with more than 500 employees delivering award-winning service every day to exceed the expectations of clients, partners, and the community. For more information, visit www.loffler.com.

Media Contact:

Kenzie Roberts

Marketing Manager, Loffler Companies

[email protected]

SOURCE Loffler Companies