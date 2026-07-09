Loffler Companies Acquires Fisher's Technology, Expanding into the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest

Two Values-Driven, People-First Organizations Operate in Strategic Partnership Across Ten States

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loffler Companies today announced the acquisition of Fisher's Technology, an office technology company serving businesses across Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Washington since 1936. Fisher's will continue to operate under their own name and brand.

All Fisher's customer contracts, pricing, service agreements, and support contacts remain in effect with no changes. Ty Grigsby, President of Fisher's Technology, will continue in his role as Market President overseeing all Fisher's operations. Grigsby will also join the Loffler executive team, bringing Fisher's direct representation to the strategic direction of the combined organization.

"This partnership is especially meaningful because Fisher's and Loffler have built a trusted friendship over more than 20 years. Both organizations have built their success by investing in their people, helping customers achieve their goals, and making a positive impact in the communities they serve. We are far more alike than we are different. This is a natural fit," said James Loffler, President and CEO, Loffler Companies.

Fisher's Technology was founded in 1936 and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Idaho for 18 years. The two companies offer nearly identical service portfolios including office equipment, managed IT and cybersecurity, managed print, unified communications, document automation, and physical security. They serve separate geographies with no market overlap. Combined, the two organizations serve businesses across ten states from Wisconsin to Washington.

As a privately held, family-owned business, Loffler has grown intentionally and strategically since Jim Loffler founded the company in 1986, investing continuously in innovative technology, developing exceptional people, and building a culture driven by a passion to deliver an outstanding experience for every customer. That commitment to people, culture, and customer experience has defined every decision Loffler has made for 40 years. The acquisition of Fisher's Technology reflects that same approach.

"Fisher's has built something truly special through our incredible people, loyal customers, and deeply held culture of service. Our customers will continue to be supported by the same trusted team and commitment they have always counted on, now with even greater resources, expertise, and support through our partnership with Loffler," said Ty Grigsby, Market President, Fisher's Technology.

The acquisition follows Loffler's announcement earlier this month of a strengthened executive leadership team and represents the company's most significant geographic expansion in its nearly 40-year history. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"After building Fisher's for decades, it was incredibly important to find a partner who values our people, our customers, and our culture as much as we do. With Ty's continued leadership and Loffler's shared values, this merger creates exciting opportunities for our employees and brings even more capability and value to the customers and communities we collectively serve," said Chris Taylor, Co-Owner and CEO, Fisher's Technology.

About Loffler Companies

Loffler Companies provides the most comprehensive business technology solutions in the country, with experts who bring it all together to build secure, optimized technology environments. Loffler's offerings include IT managed and security services, business security systems, disaster recovery/business continuity, multifunctional copiers and printers, print management services, software and workflow technology consulting, professional IT services/consulting, unified communications, and on-site management of print and mail centers. Founded by Jim Loffler in 1986 and now led by James Loffler, the company is recognized nationally as a leader in business technology and managed services. Headquartered in Minnesota, Loffler is among the top technology solutions providers in the U.S., with more than 500 employees delivering award-winning service every day to exceed the expectations of clients, partners, and the community. Loffler has been named a Top Places to Work for 16 consecutive years. Learn more at www.loffler.com.

About Fisher's Technology

Fisher's Technology is an 89-year-old company headquartered in Boise, Idaho with 4 locations in Idaho, 6 locations in Montana, 1 location in Spokane, WA, and 3 locations in Utah. Fisher's manages IT environments, sells and services copiers and printers, and streamlines business operations with electronic document management and related software solutions. Fisher's mission is to make customers extremely happy while having a great time. Fisher's has been awarded Best Places to Work in Idaho for 18 consecutive years. For more information visit www.fisherstech.com.

Media Contacts:

Loffler Companies:

Kenzie Roberts

Marketing Content Strategist

[email protected]

(952) 230‑5633

Fisher's Technology:

Haley Grigsby

Marketing and Communications Director

[email protected]

(208) 947-3605

SOURCE Loffler Companies