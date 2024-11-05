Loft Dynamics Unveils VR Instruction from World-Renowned Pilots to Increase Access and Quality of Training, Elevate Safety Standards and Address the Pilot Shortage

Virtual Demonstration Mode Enhances Training Quality and Safety at Scale for Aircraft OEMs, Operators

and Pilots

New VR Simulations for Night Vision and Whiteout/Brownout Conditions Make High-Risk Scenario

Training Safe

Pilots Gain Personalized Insights to Track Progress, Accelerate Skill Development and Gamify Their

Training Experience

ZURICH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loft Dynamics, the global leader in qualified virtual reality (VR) flight simulation training devices (FSTDs), today announced a suite of industry-shaping features to more efficiently and effectively address the global pilot shortage and high rates of training related accidents. Central to this is LofTWIN,a virtual demonstration mode that digitizes flight instruction from world-renowned pilots and instructors from aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This tool makes their expertise immersive, accessible, and scalable across Loft Dynamics' global network of simulators. Additionally, Loft Dynamics is introducing new simulations—including Night Vision Goggles (NVGs) and Whiteout/Brownout conditions— that make skill- and scenario-based training safer and make simulations more realistic.

The Next-Gen Solution: Immersive Hardware and Instruction

"Our VR FSTDs have made realistic and safe pilot training drastically more accessible and affordable, but hardware alone isn't enough," said Fabi Riesen, founder and CEO of Loft Dynamics. "The industry faces a global pilot shortage, pandemic-related retirements, and rising demand for air transport—issues compounded by the high costs and limited availability of safe yet effective training solutions. LofTWIN addresses these challenges on a new level by making world-class instruction more accessible and scalable. More than just a tool, LofTWIN is a powerful knowledge-sharing platform that captures and disseminates invaluable expertise to improve training for the next generation of exceptional pilots. It's the first in a series of upcoming software innovations aimed at democratizing the best pilot training resources."

Introduction to LofTWIN

LofTWIN records and transforms expert flight instruction into an immersive VR experience for deployment across Loft Dynamics' cloud-connected simulator fleet. Its ever-expanding catalog of demonstrations features legendary pilots and instructors, including Glenn White, an experienced EMS pilot and former factory instructor at Eurocopter (now Airbus Helicopters); Gerold Biner, former CEO of Air Zermatt and a rescue pilot in the Himalayas and the Alps; Scott Urschel, one of the world's few aerobatic helicopter pilots; and Yann Guérin, head of pilot training at Airbus Helicopters. With LofTWIN, pilots build essential skills safely and more efficiently, while OEMs benefit from consistent and accurate demonstrations that lead to safer aircraft operations in real-world flight.

The Pilot and Operator Experience

Pilots and operators choose their scenario-based demonstration through Loft Dynamics' training device, immersing themselves in a realistic VR cockpit with expert virtual instructors. The instructors' movements are visually replicated by a full-body avatar that provides real-time guidance, while haptic feedback from the controls enhances the experience. After a LofTWIN demo session, pilots can apply learnings to their simulator training, where advanced eye and body tracking monitors responses during each maneuver. The data captured in these sessions equips pilots with insights to track progress over time and benchmark performance against experts. The gamified approach promotes regular skill development and helps usher in a new generation of digital-native pilots. Additionally, LofTWIN allows operators' chief pilots and instructors to produce high-quality lessons in a standardized way, educating everyone in the organization more efficiently.

The Aircraft OEM Experience

For aircraft OEMs, now their chief instructors can easily record demonstrations on any Loft Dynamics simulator, allowing them to develop the most relevant and precise instruction and instantly deploy it to any Loft Dynamics training device worldwide. The instructors execute specific maneuvers in the simulator as they usually would, providing detailed commentary through the headset microphone. All audio, visuals, control movements, and force feedback during the session are captured, uploaded, and packaged into a shareable session.

"This technology is an important milestone for us," said Yann Guérin, Head of Pilot Training at Airbus Helicopters. "LofTWIN lets us create instructor demonstrations. With just a push of a button, instructors can record their demo on the VR H125 simulator and instantly share it with their trainees. Thus, the training is much more consistent and efficient. Instructors are able to demonstrate and assist their trainees. Furthermore, these demos could be shared within the VR H125 instructor community, increasing training standardization and safety."

"LofTWIN also allows OEMs to monetize their expertise," Riesen added. "For instance, Air Zermatt's VR mountain rescue demo in whiteout conditions could be purchased by operators in Nepal training rescue pilots and uploaded to their Loft sim. This goes beyond just providing access to exceptional instruction; it connects people to the most relevant expertise available, helping us collectively improve pilot skills and safety."

Night Operations, Whiteouts and Brownouts Meet VR

Loft Dynamics continuously develops new simulations of high-risk, complex environments that cannot be safely or accurately replicated in-flight or with other VR tools. This includes the NVG module, which simulates night flight and allows pilots to adjust NVG controls, such as goggle settings, as they would in the real world. Similarly, whiteout and brownout conditions are recreated in VR to elicit realistic physiological responses. Pilots can fine-tune environmental factors like sand and snow levels, enabling them to safely practice maintaining control with minimal visual cues.

Experience It

To learn more and book your LofTWIN experience, visit www.loftwin.loftdynamics.com

About Loft Dynamics

Loft Dynamics AG is the global leader in qualified virtual reality flight simulation training devices (FSTD). It is the first and only VR FSTD qualified by the FAA and EASA. Equipped with a 3D high-resolution panoramic view, dynamic six-degrees-of-freedom motion platform, and full-scale replica cockpit with a unique pose tracking system, our revolutionary VR simulators provide a more immersive, realistic, customizable, and safe training experience. By offering a training solution 10 times smaller and significantly more cost-effective than legacy simulators, we enhance training accessibility and scalability, empowering highly skilled pilots to meet global demand. We serve leading manufacturers, airlines, operators, schools, and organizations worldwide. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and Zurich, Switzerland, our team comprises passionate engineers, developers, and aviation experts. Visit www.loftdynamics.com.

