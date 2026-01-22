Lofta and Accomplish Health to Collaborate in Expanding Access to Medical Weight Loss for Millions of Sleep Apnea Patients

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lofta, a leading provider of direct-to-consumer sleep apnea care, today announced a strategic alliance with Accomplish Health, a leading virtual obesity and metabolic health platform. The collaboration expands access to comprehensive, expert-led medical weight loss services for millions of Americans living with sleep apnea who also struggle with obesity.

Lofta and Accomplish Health are collaborating to address the comorbidities between sleep apnea and obesity

Sleep apnea affects an estimated 30 million Americans, and approximately 40% of patients with sleep apnea also meet criteria for obesity, a major contributor to disease severity, treatment resistance, and long-term health risk.

Lofta is known for delivering a seamless, end-to-end sleep apnea care experience, offering at-home sleep testing, board-certified physician review, personalized treatment recommendations, and ongoing support for positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy and other sleep solutions. Through this alliance, Lofta enhances its comprehensive sleep care model by connecting patients to Accomplish Health's evidence-based obesity care—helping address a key underlying driver of sleep apnea and supporting more durable, whole-person health outcomes.

By addressing obesity alongside sleep apnea, the alliance aims to improve patient outcomes, enhance adherence to therapy, and support sustainable, long-term health improvements. "Sleep apnea and obesity are deeply interconnected, yet they are too often treated in isolation," said Boyd Goodson, General Manager at Lofta. "This alliance allows us to offer our patients a more comprehensive approach: one that addresses both sleep health and an important underlying driver of disease."

Accomplish Health delivers a patient-centered, outcomes-driven model of obesity care led by clinicians who specialize in medical weight management. Through the alliance, eligible Lofta patients will have access to: i) Regular virtual visits with obesity-trained physicians and advanced practice clinicians, ii) FDA-approved anti-obesity medications, including GLP-1 therapies when clinically appropriate, iii) Nutrition coaching from expert registered dietitians, and iv) Remote monitoring tools, such as connected in-home scales, to track progress in real time. Accomplish patient enjoy the best clinical outcomes in the industry, with average total body weight loss of 13% after 6 months and 21% after 12 months.

"We're excited to work together with Lofta to extend high-quality obesity care to a population where it can make a meaningful difference," said Andrew Olanow, CEO of Accomplish Health. "By combining Lofta's leadership in sleep apnea care with Accomplish's specialized obesity expertise, we're helping patients address root causes, improve outcomes, and build healthier lives."

This collaboration is scheduled to go live in December, enabling eligible Lofta patients to seamlessly access Accomplish Health's personalized, virtual weight management services as part of their ongoing care journey.

About Lofta

Lofta is a leading provider of direct-to-consumer sleep apnea care, offering convenient at-home sleep testing, physician-led diagnosis, and personalized treatment solutions to patients nationwide. By combining clinical excellence with a digital-first, patient-friendly experience, Lofta makes it easier for people to get diagnosed, start therapy, and stay engaged in their care—helping patients sleep better and live healthier lives.

For more information, visit www.lofta.com.

About Accomplish Health

Accomplish Health is a virtual, expert-led obesity and metabolic health platform dedicated to helping patients achieve meaningful, sustainable weight loss. Through personalized care plans that integrate medical expertise, FDA-approved medications, nutrition support, and remote monitoring, Accomplish delivers industry-leading outcomes and exceptional patient satisfaction. Accomplish partners with health systems, employers, and specialty care providers to expand access to high-quality obesity care nationwide.

For more information, visit www.accomplish.health.

