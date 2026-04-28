Loftie Launches Loftie+ Habit System to Help People Put Their Phones Down

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftie, the company behind the award-winning alarm clock designed to replace the smartphone on the nightstand, is taking a different approach. Today it launches Loftie+, expanding its platform from curated sleep audio into a full behavior-change system — one built to change habits, not track data.

Americans lose an average of 231 hours of sleep per year — nearly ten full days — to bedtime phone use (Amerisleep, 2024). Yet the sleep industry's answer has been to sell people a tracker and a score.

Loftie+ includes a Loftie Card — a credit card-sized NFC device designed to be carried in a wallet and used throughout the day.

"The sleep industry is obsessed with measurement," said Matt Hassett, founder and CEO of Loftie. "People are staring at a dozen numbers every morning trying to figure out why they feel terrible — while the phone that's wrecking their sleep is the same device giving them the score. We're not interested in adding more data. We're interested in helping you put the phone down."

Loftie+ is a mobile app ($9.99/month or $59.99/year) that works on its own — no Loftie hardware required. It combines nightly app blocking, daytime focus tools, and screen-time challenges. Loftie+ includes a Loftie Card — a credit card-sized NFC device designed to be carried in a wallet and used throughout the day. The company's free browser extension, available on Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Safari, rounds out the system.

How it works at night: The app schedules app blocking around sleep using three phases — Relax, Sleep, and Rise — guiding users from wind-down to wake-up with minimal phone interference. Set it once and it runs automatically.

How it works during the day: The Loftie Card triggers Focus mode with a single tap. Tap when you sit down to work. Tap before a meeting. Tap when the kids get home. Unlike screen-time tools designed to stay on a shelf at home, the Loftie Card lives in your wallet — so it's with you at your desk, on a flight, or wherever you need to focus.

A free home screen widget: Flip, a minimalist text-only launcher, replaces your phone's app grid with just the apps you choose — no icons, no distractions.

Loftie+ builds on a platform that already serves over 15,000 members across Loftie's curated audio library, personalized bedtime stories, and wind-down routines. The launch adds the behavioral layer — app blocking, the Loftie Card, screen-time challenges, and the home screen widget — on top of that foundation.

For existing Loftie hardware owners, an optional feature called Loftie Drift takes things further. When enabled, a Loftie Clock or Lamp broadcasts a Bluetooth signal that the app detects — walking into the bedroom automatically blocks selected apps. No tap required.

Loftie+ is available now on iOS and Android. The browser extension and Flip are free.

About Loftie

Loftie is a sleep wellness brand designing products that help people put their phones down, supporting deeper sleep at night and better focus during the day. Its product line includes the Loftie Clock, Loftie Lamp, and Loftie+, a digital wellness app with tools like app blocking and focus sessions designed to reduce screen time. The Loftie Clock has been named a TIME Best Invention, recommended by Wirecutter five years running, and is carried at stores including MoMA Design Store, Goop, URBN, Nordstrom, and hospitality partners worldwide. Loftie is headquartered in New York.

Press Contact: [email protected]

Website: loftie.com

SOURCE Loftie, Inc