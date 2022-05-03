Loftin Equipment Company Celebrates 45 Years in Business

Family-Owned Power Supplier Business Opens New Headquarters in Phoenix

PHOENIX, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local power supplier Loftin Equipment Company is celebrating 45 years in business this summer with the opening of its new headquarters in Phoenix. The family-owned business has nearly doubled in size and revenue over the past few years and continues to grow throughout the Southwest.

Chuck Loftin, CEO of Loftin Equipment Company Loftin Equipment Company opens new headquarters in Phoenix

"It's an exciting time to be celebrating our 45th anniversary with such an experienced team and family," says Loftin CEO Chuck Loftin. "As the energy market continues to evolve, Loftin is ready to continue to develop products and services that provide power as a certainty. We realize that we have to earn and build trust every day. We do not allow ourselves to get complacent, our customers need us to be adaptable and resilient, so we do what it takes to get it done."

Founded in 1976, Loftin Equipment provides engine and generator solutions for life's power needs. Offering quality brands like KOHLER®, Kubota®, Scania®, and Siemens Loftin Equipment provides solutions for hospitals, data centers, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and many other businesses in Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and Nevada. Loftin technicians are experts at diagnosing, servicing, and maintaining the most advanced power systems available on the market.

Since 2018, the family-owned business has almost doubled in size to 200 employees and increased revenue by 53 percent to $98.5 million. Loftin credits its success to providing unrivaled expertise and being a single-source partner for its customers.

The company opened its new Phoenix headquarters located at 1220 N. 52nd Street in March. Loftin also has locations in Houston, San Antonio, Midland and Dallas where they offer sales, service, parts, and rentals. Loftin's remote service and sales teams can be found throughout the territory.

Loftin is currently hiring for dozens of positions in Arizona and Texas, including some remote opportunities. The company provides many career opportunities for veterans and those with disabilities. In 2021, they were honored with multiple prestigious awards for supporting the U.S. Military. Loftin was awarded the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) which is the highest recognition given by the U.S Government to employers for their outstanding support of employees serving in the Guard and Reserve. They were also the small employer recipient of the Pro Patria Award and received the 2021 Al Schneider Memorial Award for Employer Excellence by the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States.

For more information on Loftin Equipment Company and its career opportunities, visit https://loftinequip.com.

About Loftin Equipment Company:

Founded in 1976, Loftin Equipment Company is the leading power solutions company, providing people with industrial engine and generator power they can count on. Loftin is a family-owned business that started in Phoenix and has grown throughout the Southwest region by offering sales, service, parts, and rentals. For more information on Loftin, visit https://loftinequip.com.

