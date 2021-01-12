Loftware, a Portfolio Company of Riverside Partners, Completes Strategic Combination with NiceLabel

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, Inc., the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions and a portfolio company of Riverside Partners, announced today the completion of a strategic combination with NiceLabel, a leading developer of label management systems. Riverside Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm.

The combination offers customers and partners an expanded choice of labeling and artwork management solutions, while providing enhanced capabilities and the benefits of greater investment in cloud-based solutions and technologies. Loftware and NiceLabel together bring 60 years of combined expertise in solving labeling challenges for companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries around the globe.

"We are excited about the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel and look forward to supporting the company's next chapter of growth," said David Belluck, a General Partner at Riverside Partners. "The two companies have respected each other for many years. Both management teams have built market leaders in their respective geographies and market segments and we believe the combination will significantly enhance their product and service offerings in the future."

"Our customers, channel and technology partners and the overall market will benefit from our strategic vision to provide broader and deeper labeling solutions, in addition to expanded scale, world-class services and global support," commented Robert O'Connor,Jr., Loftware President and CEO. "It also unites the best talent in the industry to drive new levels of innovation. Loftware and NiceLabel have both seen sustained growth and expansion over the past several years, especially in 2020 when labeling solutions have become so critical to supply chain continuity. This move brings together two thriving organizations, providing momentum for significant expansion over the next decade and beyond."

NiceLabel's extensive global partner network includes resellers, ISVs, OEMs and print technology partners that deliver NiceLabel labeling solutions and technology. In a complementary fashion, Loftware brings deep experience in selling, servicing and supporting Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions to large global organizations. The combined organization will continue to offer both Loftware and NiceLabel products, providing the broadest range of cloud-based labeling solutions for direct and channel partner customers across the globe. Together they will further enable supply chain agility, support evolving regulations and optimize business operations for companies across a wide range of industries including life sciences, manufacturing, food & beverage, retail, automotive, consumer products, apparel and more. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Loftware

Loftware is the global market leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions with more than 5,000 customers in over 100 countries. Loftware offers the industry's most comprehensive digital platform, which includes on premise and cloud-based solutions for large enterprises challenged with managing and printing complex labeling, artwork and packaging. Loftware's solutions integrate with SAP®, Oracle®, and other enterprise applications while leveraging content management and business rules to dynamically address complex requirements. With Loftware, global companies are uniquely able to meet regulatory mandates, mitigate risk, reduce complexity, ensure traceability, and optimize costs as they meet customer-specific, brand, regional, and regulatory requirements with unprecedented speed and agility.

About NiceLabel

Established in 1993, NiceLabel is a leading global developer of label design software and label management systems that help companies of all sizes improve the quality, speed and efficiency of their labeling, while reducing cost. With the help of its label management systems, organizations are able to digitally transform their entire labeling process, from design to printing to label management. The result is a leaner, more agile operation that enables companies to respond more quickly to changing market conditions and requirements, get products to market faster and compete more effectively in the sectors where they do business. Through its headquarters in the EU (Slovenia) and global offices in Germany, USA, Singapore and China, NiceLabel serves and supports its clients around the world with technology at the forefront of market demand.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners and management teams and it brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com .

