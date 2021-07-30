Lofty Building Group Revamps Unley Location for Its Impressive New Office Space, Putting the Final Stamp on a Significant Rebrand

ADELAIDE, Australia, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lofty has undertaken a full rebrand including a new logo, brand identity and a new office location in Unley — a step up from its humble beginnings in Hillcrest, in Adelaide's northeast.

The rebranding initiative coincided with recent changes to the company's internal processes and has provided a platform to develop and streamline service offerings to become the custom builder that Adelaide residents trust to build their homes and developments.

"This rebrand represents a significant step in the company's evolution. We are redefining who we are and challenging the way things are done in the building industry. Our aim is to set new benchmarks in speed and transparency through our integration of cutting-edge systems and processes," says Gary Patel, Managing Director.

The new logo reflects Lofty's dedication to speed and style. The two new colours pay homage to the company's first logo while also steering away from typical industry colours. The aim was to create a contemporary and clean look that was instantly recognisable.

Fast. Custom. Affordable.

Three words that amply sum up the Lofty brand and its enduring reputation for South Australians.

Lofty strives to solve those key frustrations that clients have with the building process. Faster construction times, full customisation of designs and layout, and all at an affordable price.

The rebrand serves to further bring the look and feel of Lofty into alignment with the core values that have run in the company's veins for years.

New office space caps off a remarkable brand shift

Due to a significant period of growth, Lofty quickly outgrew its office in Hillcrest, requiring more space to accommodate a rapidly growing team and client base.

Considerable renovations were carried out to breathe new life into the office space, located at 140 Greenhill Road, Unley, showing off the outstanding design and construction work the Lofty team is known for.

The upgrades are evident as soon as anyone steps foot into the front reception and carry through to the board and meeting rooms and all client-facing spaces. "The modern space is a true reflection of the Lofty brand and identity and allows us to better serve our clients," said Patel.

A real disruptor in a big market

Lofty has made big moves to challenge what has become the norm in the building industry. The company is confidently sticking to its plan and winning over the hearts of many.

Saying yes is the new norm — being flexible and adaptable to meet the requirements of each prospective home builder. Lofty has gained substantial favour by adopting these attitudes in the way it chooses to work with its clients.

Contact Lofty Building Group today on (08) 8266 0011 or book a consult online at loftybuildinggroup.com.au to start planning your next move.

