Log Home Show Returns to Lake George, NY May 2018

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Upstate NY area residents and surrounding communities will soon have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the top log home and timber frame home builders and experts during the Lake George, NY Log & Timber Home Show at the Lake George Forum, May 4-6, 2018.

Hours are Friday, 1 pm—7 pm; Saturday, 10 am—6 pm; & Sunday, 10 am- 4pm. Admission is $12 per person at the door and $10 per person online or with discount coupon. Children 18 and under are free. Admission is valid all 3 days.

"When building a Log Home, Timber Frame Home, or Hybrid Home, the choices can appear endless and overwhelming. Some of the most common questions include: 'What manufacturer should I choose?,' 'What floor plan best suites my needs?,' 'Should I hire a builder or build it myself?' If you are asking yourself these key questions, then The Log & Timber Home Show is a great place to further your building journey. With companies in the fields of Manufacturing, Building, Maintenance, Rustic furniture and décor, etc., you can find experts who will answer your questions, offer tested industry advice and modern trends, review your floor plans, & more. The Log & Timber Home Show has been traveling the United States for over 23 years hosting shows with a goal of helping to educate and equip those with a desire to finally break ground on their dream home. Whether you are looking to begin your home building journey in 2 months, next year, or even 10 years down the road, we hope you'll use our shows as a tool to help you move closer to your dream home," says The Log & Timber Home Show Manager Eric Johnson.

Exhibitors will also be on hand to assist with financing questions, floor plan ideas, land and maintenance options, rustic furniture and décor purchases, and more. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own home plans and ideas.

Also, free seminars presented by industry pros held throughout the weekend. For more info including a full list of Exhibitors & Seminar Presentations, visit www.loghomeshows.com or call 866-607-4108.

