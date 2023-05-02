Log management market size to grow by USD 2,138.85 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 35% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global log management market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,138.85 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.63% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Log Management Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Log management market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (solution and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The solution segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Log management solutions enable the creation of a single point of access for all crucial network and application data. This is done by collecting, organizing, and storing log data and event logs from various sources in a centralized location. Log management solutions are used to manage application logs, security logs, and system logs for various types of events, such as alerts. Therefore, the advantages of log management solutions are expected to boost the growth of the solution segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global log management market.

The growth of the log management market in North America is supported by strategic alliances by vendors to expand their market reach and customer base and gain a competitive edge. Log management solution providers are investing in joint ventures and acquisitions to capture a major share of the global market and expand to new regions. In addition, log management solutions are used by industries such as IT and BFSI to counter the increasing number of cyberattacks. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global log management market during the forecast period.

Log management market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand from the IT sector is driving the growth of the global log management market.

is driving the growth of the global log management market. Advanced log management systems and tools are used to automate key steps in data collection, formatting, and analysis processes.

Moreover, a centralized log management solution enhances an organization's security capabilities.

Organizations can respond to issues more quickly, as data is stored in a central location.

Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global log management market over the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The integration of the latest technology into log management is a leading trend in the market.

is a leading trend in the market. With the advent of advanced technologies such as IoT, massive amounts of distributed log data are being generated by each device.

The application of machine learning to log analytics can help organizations capture more logs and use more data to develop algorithms.

The use of automation and AI in log analysis is also becoming popular among businesses to analyze logs automatically, locate the source of issues, and highlight anomalies.

Thus, the integration of technologies such as predictive analytics, AI, and ML into log management is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high deployment cost of log management solutions is challenging market growth.

is challenging market growth. The total installation cost of these solutions includes the cost of software licensing, system designing and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.

Organizations have to recruit expert IT staff to implement log management solutions, which incurs additional costs.

Moreover, the existing employees have to be trained on the functioning of cybersecurity solutions.

The implementation of a log management solution also entails additional hidden costs, such as the costs involved in providing knowledge, experience, and skill development.

Therefore, the high cost of implementing in-house log management solutions is hindering the growth of the market.

Apart from the growing demand for smart factories and IIoT, many other drivers are

What are the key data covered in this log management market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the log management market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the log management market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the log management market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of log management market vendors

Log Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,138.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.98 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LogicMonitor Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, New Relic Inc., Paessler AG, Rapid7 Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., Veriato Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Sematext Group Inc., and Graylog Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

