Log Management Market to grow by USD 2.13 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Growing Demand from IT sector- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "log management market by component (solution and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the log management market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 2.13 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Log Management Market 2023-2027

The growing demand from the IT sector is a key factor driving market growth. In a digital world, which is creating massive volumes of information, IT professionals are left with the manual management and analysis of log files in vast technical environments. This is why you need to use efficient log management systems and tools that can automatically accelerate the main steps in your data collection, formatting, or analysis process. Furthermore, centralized log management solutions will significantly improve the security of IT organizations and make it easier for them to access data. Organizations can identify and respond to anomalies more quickly when data is stored and connected in one central location. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Market Challenge

The high deployment cost of log management solutions is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Total installation costs include the cost of software licenses, system design and customization, implementation, training, and maintenance for an individual organization. An organization needs to hire IT staff to properly deploy the software, which will incur additional costs. Additionally, current employees must be trained on how to operate cybersecurity solutions. Furthermore, a log management solution has additional hidden costs, such as the costs associated with providing knowledge, experience, and skill development on the solution to understand its functionality. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The log management market is segmented by component (solution and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the solution segment will be significant during the forecast period. Using log management solutions helps create a single point of access to all important network and application data by collecting, organizing, and storing log and event log data from different sources in one centralized location. Furthermore, industry growth is expected to be driven by the growing need for security to increase the productivity of small and medium enterprises and provide management solutions at lower costs. The adoption of log management solutions by different companies is another factor contributing to the growth of the solutions segment. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the log management market:

Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LogicMonitor Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Micro Focus International Plc, New Relic Inc., Paessler AG, Rapid7 Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., Veriato Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Sematext Group Inc., and Graylog

