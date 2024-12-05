Log Management Market to Grow by USD 2.79 Billion (2024-2028), IT Sector Demand Fuels Revenue Growth, Report Explores AI-Driven Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global log management market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.79 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.27% during the forecast period. Growing demand from it sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of latest technologies into log management. However, high deployment cost poses a challenge. Key market players include Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., Graylog, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LogicMonitor Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Open Text Corporation, New Relic Inc., Paessler AG, Rapid7 Inc., Sematext Group Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., Veriato Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd..

Global log management market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2017 - 2021 Segment Covered Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alert Logic Inc., Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datadog Inc., Graylog, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., LogicMonitor Inc., LogRhythm Inc., McAfee LLC, Open Text Corporation, New Relic Inc., Paessler AG, Rapid7 Inc., Sematext Group Inc., SolarWinds Corp., Splunk Inc., Veriato Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Log Management Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing cyberattacks and the need for Business Intelligence. Cloud-based log management is a major trend, allowing SMEs and large enterprises in various industries like Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Energy & Utilities, to manage machine data from IT infrastructure, including perimeter devices, Windows event logs, endpoint logs, application logs, proxy logs, and IoT logs. Predictive analytics, AI, and ML are integrated for threat intelligence and user behavior analytics. Cybersecurity concerns drive the market, with stringent security compliances and advance persistence threats requiring strong security controls. Hybrid Information Management, including SaaS programs and strategic agreements, offers cross-platform compatibility and user-friendly interfaces. Automation, orchestration, and professional services ensure efficient resource management and system performance. The market includes revenue pockets in emerging economies and open-source solutions. Import export analysis and standard log formats cater to domestic and localised needs. Sumo Logic and Microsoft products lead the market, with collaborations and training & education programs enhancing offerings.

Businesses are generating vast amounts of log data due to the proliferation of IT and emerging technologies like IoT. This machine data grows 50 times faster than traditional business data, according to Logic Monitor. By applying Machine Learning (ML) to log analysis, more data can be utilized to create algorithms, as more logs are collected in a log analysis tool. These log intelligence algorithms identify patterns, saving time by reducing the need to manually sift through logs. The use of log intelligence, or automated and AI-powered log analysis, is increasingly popular among businesses seeking to efficiently manage and gain insights from their log data.

Market Challenges

The Log Management Market is facing several challenges in today's business landscape. Cyberattacks pose a significant threat, requiring advanced security controls and threat intelligence to mitigate risks. Businesses seek to extract valuable insights from machine data through business intelligence and predictive analytics, fueled by AI and ML. Cloud-based log management is on the rise, but hybrid information management and cross-platform compatibility are essential. SMEs grapple with resource management and affordability, while IT infrastructure and system performance issues demand attention. Security risks, including perimeter device logs, Windows event logs, endpoint logs, application logs, proxy logs, and IoT logs, require stringent security compliances and continuous monitoring. The market is witnessing strategic agreements, collaborations, and modernization through automation and orchestration. The market caters to various industries, including energy and utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, and more, addressing security vulnerabilities and malicious activities. Log data, audit records, and event-logs are crucial components of log management programs, with revenue pockets in professional services, managed services, consulting, training, and support. The market serves consumers, Microsoft products, and emerging economies, adhering to standard log formats and import export analysis. The future holds advance persistence threats, open-source solutions, and domestic and localized offerings.

The log management market presents a significant investment for organizations seeking to implement log management solutions. The total cost of deployment includes software licensing fees, system design and customization expenses, implementation costs, employee training, and ongoing maintenance. Hiring IT staff for implementation adds to the expense, while existing staff require training on the new cybersecurity solutions. On-premises solutions necessitate in-house IT administration for management and control, leading to increased implementation costs. Moreover, log management solutions come with hidden costs, such as the expense of acquiring the necessary knowledge and expertise to effectively use the software.

Segment Overview

This log management market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Solution

1.2 Services Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud-based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Solution- The log management market is segmented into services and solutions based on components. The solution sector is expected to lead the market due to increasing demand from businesses for security, productivity enhancement, and cost-effective management solutions. Log management solutions help manage application logs, security logs, and system logs, enabling recognition of various events such as alerts, errors, audit failures, and success events. By collecting, organizing, and storing log data from multiple sources in a centralized location, these solutions offer a single access point for crucial network and application data. This benefits is driving the growth of the solution segment in the global log management market.

Research Analysis

The log management market is a growing segment in the IT industry, driven by the increasing importance of managing and analyzing log data for various purposes. Log data, including audit records, audit trails, event-logs, and machine data, is generated by IT infrastructure components and systems as they operate. This data is essential for business intelligence, identifying technical problems, resource management, system performance, and security. Cyberattacks have heightened the demand for log management solutions, as they provide valuable information for threat intelligence and incident response. Cloud-based log management is a popular deployment model, offering scalability and flexibility. Predictive analytics, AI, and ML are increasingly being used to gain insights from log data and improve security and performance. Log management solutions cater to enterprises of all sizes and industry verticals, providing services to help manage and analyze log data effectively. These solutions enable organizations to gain valuable insights, improve security, optimize IT operations, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Market Research Overview

The Log Management Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of cyberattacks and the need for Business Intelligence. Cloud-based log management solutions are gaining popularity, offering Predictive Analytics, AI, and ML capabilities for Threat Intelligence. IT infrastructure, including SMEs, requires effective Log Analysis to mitigate Security Risk and improve System Performance. Hybrid Information Management, SaaS programs, and Automation are key trends, with User-friendly interfaces and Cross-platform compatibility essential. Energy and utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and other Industry Verticals face unique Log Management challenges. Machine data, including Event logs, Audit records, and Audit trails, provide valuable Security controls and insights into Network logs, Security vulnerabilities, Malicious activities, and Stringent security compliances. Log Management Market revenue pockets include Professional services, Managed services, Consulting, Training and education, Support and maintenance, and Cloud or On-premises deployment. The Market is driven by Cybersecurity concerns, Awareness and education, User behavior analytics, Machine learning integration, Cloud adoption, IoT proliferation, and the need for Automation and Orchestration. Key areas of focus include the Australian Signals Directorate's cybercrime reports, Consumers, Microsoft products, Strategic agreements, and Collaborations. Log Management Market components include Perimeter device logs, Windows event logs, Endpoint logs, Application logs, Proxy logs, IoT logs, and Component Deployment. The Market caters to Large Enterprises and caters to various Enterprise Sizes and Industry Verticals. Log Management Market growth is influenced by Cyber threats, Artificial intelligence, Analytical advantages, Modernization, Emerging economies, Open-source, Standard log format, Import export analysis, Domestic and localised requirements, and Revenue pockets.

