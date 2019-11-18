Log On and Go Green: Innovators in Cloud Solar Energy on course to make NY 100% renewable by 2040

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampion is a pioneering company in the burgeoning industry of residential cloud solar energy, offering easy access to inexpensive, clean, safe, renewable energy often considered unavailable to most American households. Ampion's 'Adopt a solar panel' campaign supports Governor Cuomo's mandate that 50% of New York's electricity come from a renewable source by 2030.

Upon registration with Ampion, participants are allocated energy output from a vast local field of solar panels known as a solar farm or solar cloud.

Ampion will review a residence or business' annual energy consumption and, based on that, utilize their proprietary network to tap a portion of the solar farm or solar cloud's output to be assigned to you. These solar credits offset and reduce your annual electric bill. Participants can expect to save approximately 10% off their annual electric bill, while significantly cutting their carbon footprint. Additionally, Ampion is launching some exciting incentives and rewards over the coming months to make adopting a solar panel even more enticing.

Immediate access to clean solar energy for everyone regardless of home ownership

10% savings on annual electricity costs.

Subscribers are protected by regulations set by The Public Services Commission

No upfront fees, subscription charges or cancellation charges

No need to install costly solar panels

As a Benefit Corporation, Ampion is legally obligated to consider the impact of all their decisions on the environment and society. It's their goal to make it easy for regular people to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and cut pollution through community action.

Starting with New York, their plan is to roll out the 'Adopt a solar panel' initiative state by state until the entire nation becomes a part of the green solution.

https://ampion.net/adoptasolarpanel/

