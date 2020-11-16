Log-On Software Announces Log-On Wave for IBM Z

Log-On Wave for IBM Z simplifies and accelerates the administration and operation of highly virtualized Linux infrastructures on IBM Z and LinuxONE

BEDFORD, N.H., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Log-On Software (Log-On) an IBM Business Partner and developer of world-class software solutions for IBM Z™, today announced Log-On Wave for IBM Z, with general availability planned for Jan. 2, 2021.

Log-On Wave for IBM Z simplifies the administration and operation of virtual Linux® servers running on IBM Z and IBM LinuxONE™. IT organizations and service providers benefit from an intuitive graphical interface and intelligent functionality that:

Improves productivity by simplifying administration, configuration and management

Future-proofs operations by shielding complexity and enabling less experienced administrators to easily manage highly virtualized infrastructures

"We are pleased to enter this space and to offer Log-On Wave for IBM Z to our customers. We look forward to bringing new capabilities and value to the user community," said Danny Zeitouny, Managing Director & VP Products at Log-On. "Log-On Wave for IBM Z continues our long tradition of delivering outstanding solutions to IBM Z users."

IT organizations and service providers need to quickly respond to changing business requirements by rapidly deploying virtual resources and diagnosing and resolving system issues. Log-On Wave for IBM Z accelerates operations and reduces friction, ensuring that service level agreements are met, and customer expectations are exceeded.

If your operations would benefit from simplified administration of virtual Linux servers in your IBM Z or IBM LinuxONE environment, we would like to hear from you. Please call us at +1-603-458-5508 or email [email protected].

Log-On Software - Background and Solutions

Log-On is a leading developer of world-class software solutions and outsourcer of software services ranging from programming expertise to the complete management and execution of development projects. With over 30 years of experience and 700 specialists in software, data communications and security, Log-on provides high-end solutions to today's most difficult product development and programming challenges. Log-on delivers innovation and value across solution spaces including Mainframe, Security Systems, E-business, Conversion and Migration, Networking and Cellular.

Popular Log-On solutions for IBM Z include QuickSelect for Db2, a plug-and-play performance accelerator for Db2 workloads; VTFM-NewGen, a software-only Virtual Tape System that leverages the organization's investment in standard mainframe DASD; and Total Utility Control, a powerful Db2 utility automation solution that intelligently generates the right utility jobs, at the right time, for the right objects. Log-On's portfolio of satisfied users and clients spans all major industries and includes many of the world's largest enterprises.

The company is headquartered in Bedford, NH. For more information please visit www.log-on.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Log-On Software and the Log-On logo are trademarks of Log-On Software Inc. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

