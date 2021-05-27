Logan Sekulow Says True "Freedom Lives Beyond My Backyard" with New Patriotic Summer Anthem

While most Americans have been sequestered for the last year, Logan decided that it was time to inject America with a healthy reminder of what this country has to offer.

"The country has reopened so let's get out and explore again," says Logan. "We finally have the opportunity to see this wonderful country, our friends and families beyond a Zoom screen. The 'new normal' isn't normal at all. True freedom lives beyond our backyard!"

The music video, filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, features an unforgettable appearance by actor and pro-wrestler, James Storm. Storm recently wrestled his 1000th match for Impact Wrestling.

About Logan Sekulow: Logan Sekulow is best known as a host for the long-running and nationally syndicated daily radio and streaming program, Sekulow , as well as The Logan Sekulow ReProgram , the fast-rising podcast that celebrates our country and the freedoms that it provides. The show has welcomed big name guests for exclusive interviews, including John Rich, Stryper frontman Michael Sweet, The Dukes of Hazzard & Smallville star John Schneider, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, and renowned Constitutional attorney Jay Sekulow, who happens to be Logan's father. Additionally, Logan serves as the Director of Media for The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) , where he oversees a variety of programming and content, including the online educational platform, Bald Beagle .

