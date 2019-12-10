Logan Sneed announces his new book, "Thank You Cancer"
Dec 10, 2019, 09:32 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan Sneed went from high school athlete and college freshman to a stage IV glioblastoma patient overnight. (That's terminal brain cancer, for those of us who aren't doctors).
Doctors told him he wouldn't survive his diagnosis, and even if he did, he'd never have the quality of life he wanted. Logan refused to believe that. Each time someone told Logan he couldn't do something, he used it as fuel to prove them wrong.
Today, Logan is a fitness entrepreneur making a six-figure income, in remission, and inspiring the world with his story of beating the odds.
In his new book, Thank You, Cancer (out December 3rd and became Amazon's #1 Best Seller in multiple categories), Logan challenges us to thank the obstacles in our way.
In the book, he asks "could you write a letter to your weight, your debt, or your business? Could you thank it for making you grow? Can you find room to become happier, to enjoy the present, and to face the fear and doubt that has held you back?"
By thanking our obstacles, Logan says, we can become CEO of our lives, and the best-version of ourselves.
