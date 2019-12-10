Logan Sneed announces his new book, "Thank You Cancer"

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan Sneed went from high school athlete and college freshman to a stage IV glioblastoma patient overnight. (That's terminal brain cancer, for those of us who aren't doctors).

Doctors told him he wouldn't survive his diagnosis, and even if he did, he'd never have the quality of life he wanted. Logan refused to believe that. Each time someone told Logan he couldn't do something, he used it as fuel to prove them wrong.

What if the worst thing that's ever happened to you was actually the greatest blessing you've ever received? When Logan Sneed was diagnosed with stage-4 brain cancer, he used a diagnosis that's usually a death sentence as a springboard for the life of his dreams. No obstacle - not even cancer - would stop him from creating the life he wanted. In "Thank You Cancer," Logan shares every thrilling victory and getting setback from his remarkable journey to help you overcome the obstacles you face.
Guy with only 10 years to live changes his fate.
Today, Logan is a fitness entrepreneur making a six-figure income, in remission, and inspiring the world with his story of beating the odds. 

In his new book, Thank You, Cancer (out December 3rd and became Amazon's #1 Best Seller in multiple categories), Logan challenges us to thank the obstacles in our way. 

In the book, he asks "could you write a letter to your weight, your debt, or your business? Could you thank it for making you grow? Can you find room to become happier, to enjoy the present, and to face the fear and doubt that has held you back?"

By thanking our obstacles, Logan says, we can become CEO of our lives, and the best-version of ourselves. 

www.LoganSneed.com

