Logan Sneed announces his new book, "Thank You Cancer"

Today, Logan is a fitness entrepreneur making a six-figure income, in remission, and inspiring the world with his story of beating the odds.

In his new book, Thank You, Cancer (out December 3rd and became Amazon's #1 Best Seller in multiple categories), Logan challenges us to thank the obstacles in our way.

In the book, he asks "could you write a letter to your weight, your debt, or your business? Could you thank it for making you grow? Can you find room to become happier, to enjoy the present, and to face the fear and doubt that has held you back?"

By thanking our obstacles, Logan says, we can become CEO of our lives, and the best-version of ourselves.

www.LoganSneed.com

SOURCE Logan Sneed

Related Links

http://www.LoganSneed.com

