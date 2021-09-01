Logan University Introduces Master of Science in Strength & Conditioning

"As an established chiropractic and health sciences university paving the way for collaborative, holistic, integrated care, we're proud to offer innovative, in-demand programs such as the new Master of Science in Strength and Conditioning," said Logan University President Clay McDonald, DC ('82), MBA, JD.

Logan's program is industry-driven and developed and led by experienced, active leaders in athletic performance. Upon graduation from this one-year, online program, students will be prepared to sit for the NSCA Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) exam—the gold standard in athletic performance.

"We're working alongside experienced, highly respected coaches in athletic performance, including Dr. Pat Ivey, Scott Bird and Dr. Bryan Mann, to develop our curriculum," said Brittany Ramirez, DC ('15), MS ('18), LAT, ATC, CCSP, program director of Logan's Master of Science in Strength & Conditioning as well as Master of Science in Sports Science & Rehabilitation and team chiropractor for Mizzou Athletics. "Our graduates will be well-prepared to apply scientific knowledge to train athletes for the primary goal of improving athletic performance—whether that's conducting sport-specific testing sessions, designing and implementing programs, or providing guidance on nutrition and injury prevention."

With a projected job growth of 11% between 2018 and 2028, Logan-educated strength & conditioning coaches may find careers in high school, collegiate, semi-professional and professional athletics; training facilities and private gyms; military and first responders; physical therapy and rehabilitation clinics; education; research and more. Applications are currently open for the summer 2022 trimester; use referral code "LM50" to waive your application fee.

Logan University is dedicated to creating health leaders of tomorrow by combining its strengths of world-class faculty, tailored curriculum, hands-on experience, and a vibrant campus community. Since 1935, Logan has remained grounded in chiropractic education—with the flagship Doctor of Chiropractic—and also offers doctorate, masters and bachelor degrees online and on-campus. Logan is located on a sprawling 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. To learn more, visit www.logan.edu .

