Logan University Introduces Master's in Athletic Training Program

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Active people need health care providers that truly understand the demands of physical performance, and as such, Logan University will launch a Master's in Athletic Training to its lineup of degree programs, beginning fall 2021.

"Logan's reputation as a leader in chiropractic and health sciences education sets the stage for this new master's degree, featuring hands-on clinical experience earned in a wide variety of settings," said Logan University President Clay McDonald, DC ('82), MBA, JD. "We're proud to continue growing our University offerings with innovative, in-demand programs and evidence-based curricula."

Logan University's Master's in Athletic Training is the only program offered by a chiropractic and health sciences institution, affording access to Logan's state-of-the-art science facilities and network of clinical partners. Logan's unique offering is ideal for those seeking careers as health care providers for people who need to perform at their personal best, including elite athletes and those working in physically demanding industrial careers.

"From the sidelines of prominent Midwestern universities to a variety of non-traditional health care settings, Logan students will receive more hands-on clinical experience than most other athletic training programs," said Stephen Nickell, EdD, LAT, ATC, Sports and Exercise Science Department Chair & Athletic Training Program Director. "Following graduation, Logan-educated athletic trainers will be prepared to serve in many health care capacities, working to prevent injury, treat emergencies and return patients to their active status using the most current evidence-based therapies."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for athletic trainers will grow by 23% by the year 2026, which is much faster than average for the job outlook for all professions. Logan's program includes six trimesters of online and face-to-face instruction. Unlike other athletic training programs, Logan will offer multiple cohorts per academic year, affording more students the opportunity to enter this competitive field. Applications are currently open for the fall 2021 trimester; use referral code "MAT-N" to waive your application fee.

Logan University is currently seeking accreditation for their new athletic training program and is not accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education (CAATE). The institution will be submitting a self-study to begin the accreditation process on July 1, 2022. Submission of the self-study and completion of an onsite review does not guarantee that the program will become accredited. Students who graduate from the program prior to accreditation WILL NOT be eligible to sit for the credentialing examination for athletic trainers and will not be eligible for licensure in most states.

About Logan University

Logan University is dedicated to creating health leaders of tomorrow by combining its strengths of world-class faculty, tailored curriculum, hands-on experience, and a vibrant campus community. Since 1935, Logan has remained grounded in chiropractic education—with the flagship Doctor of Chiropractic—and also offers doctorate, masters and bachelor degrees online and on-campus. Logan is located on a sprawling 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. To learn more, visit www.logan.edu .

