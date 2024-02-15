Logan University Launches National Search for President

Clay McDonald, DC, MBA, JD, the chiropractic and health science university's seventh president, to retire in March 2025 after 12 years at the helm

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan University's Board of Trustees has announced a nationwide search for the school's next president, upon the upcoming retirement of Clay McDonald, DC, MBA, JD. McDonald, a Logan alumnus, has served as the university's seventh president in more than 90 years and will retire in the spring of 2025.

"We invite applications from dynamic, innovative and equity-minded leaders to serve as Logan's next president," said Donald S. Altman, DDS, DHSc, EdD, board chair. "Our next president will have the benefit of an impressive collection of programs and services, strong relationships with key funders, and a reputation for successfully promoting student success in health careers."

Reporting to the Board of Trustees, the president is the chief executive and administrative officer of Logan University and the sole employee of the Board of Trustees. The president provides leadership that promotes institutional growth and stability by working closely with the leadership team, the Board of Trustees and other external constituents and advances the university's mission, reputation and standing locally, nationally and internationally.

Complete details and application information has been posted on the Logan University website here. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2024.

About Logan University

Logan University is dedicated to creating health leaders of tomorrow by combining its strengths of world-class faculty, tailored curriculum, hands-on experience, and a vibrant campus community. Since 1935, Logan has remained grounded in chiropractic education—with the flagship Doctor of Chiropractic—and also offers doctorate, master's and bachelor's degrees online and on-campus. Logan is located on a sprawling 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. To learn more, visit www.logan.edu.

