Logan University Launches National Search for President

News provided by

Logan University

15 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

Clay McDonald, DC, MBA, JD, the chiropractic and health science university's seventh president, to retire in March 2025 after 12 years at the helm

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan University's Board of Trustees has announced a nationwide search for the school's next president, upon the upcoming retirement of Clay McDonald, DC, MBA, JD. McDonald, a Logan alumnus, has served as the university's seventh president in more than 90 years and will retire in the spring of 2025.

"We invite applications from dynamic, innovative and equity-minded leaders to serve as Logan's next president," said Donald S. Altman, DDS, DHSc, EdD, board chair. "Our next president will have the benefit of an impressive collection of programs and services, strong relationships with key funders, and a reputation for successfully promoting student success in health careers."

Reporting to the Board of Trustees, the president is the chief executive and administrative officer of Logan University and the sole employee of the Board of Trustees. The president provides leadership that promotes institutional growth and stability by working closely with the leadership team, the Board of Trustees and other external constituents and advances the university's mission, reputation and standing locally, nationally and internationally.  

Complete details and application information has been posted on the Logan University website here. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2024.

About Logan University

Logan University is dedicated to creating health leaders of tomorrow by combining its strengths of world-class faculty, tailored curriculum, hands-on experience, and a vibrant campus community. Since 1935, Logan has remained grounded in chiropractic education—with the flagship Doctor of Chiropractic—and also offers doctorate, master's and bachelor's degrees online and on-campus. Logan is located on a sprawling 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. To learn more, visit www.logan.edu.

SOURCE Logan University

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.