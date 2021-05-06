Logan's Food Company is proud to announce that their new manufacturing facility has been certified through the Safe Quality Food Program (SQF)

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan's Food Company is proud to announce that their new manufacturing facility which opened in March 2020 has been certified through the Safe Quality Food Program (SQF). Specifically engineered for efficiency, quality, and food safety, this 36,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility will greatly expand the company's capabilities, allowing them to offer new and innovative products to their customers.

The SQF Program is administered by the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) in the United States and recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). The SQF Program is a rigorous and comprehensive food safety and quality program that is trusted by the food industry world-wide.

SQF Certification requires producers to develop and implement stringent food safety protocols that apply across all aspects of their supply chain. This requirement ensures that products are produced, handled, processed, and distributed in accordance with standards that are among the strictest in the industry. SQF Certification will enable Logan's Food Company to meet the highest possible food safety standards while demonstrating the company's commitment to manufacturing excellence.

"Logan's Food Company has always endeavored to be an industry role model and a trusted source of quality products for our customers and especially now during these extraordinary times. Achieving SQF Certification is an important part of that journey and it demonstrates to our customers that our operational and food production capabilities reach the highest standards," explained Kevin Logan, Vice President of Sales at Logan's Food Company.

"It was a strong effort on the part of our entire team to bring this certification to fruition. Our customers trust Logan's Food Company to create and deliver high-quality meal experiences every time they cook with our products," said Logan. "We feel this achievement highlights our company's longstanding dedication to quality."

About Logan's Food Company:

Logan's Food Company has been a family-owned and operated business ever since Cliff and Bonnie Logan first founded it back in 1987. The inspiration originated in a tiny kitchen, located in Alexandria, Virginia, where they had been testing their innovative spirit. After retiring from careers in the grocery food business, Cliff and Bonnie rapidly built up an extensive catalog of authentic, ethnic, and old-world style sausage recipes to offer their discerning clients.

Today, the company's dedication to quality and authenticity has brought its product to nearly every grocery store, hundreds of restaurants, and most foodservice distributors in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Media Contact:

Kevin Logan

703-212-6677

SOURCE Logan’s Food Company