LogDNA Drives 300% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth

To capitalize on this initial success, LogDNA has added Kris Bondi as its first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Most recently, Bondi was CMO of Bitnami, a leader in application packaging and Kubernetes which was purchased by VMware in May 2019.

"LogDNA is delivering on the promise to disrupt how companies approach logging with fast and secure analysis of logs from multiple clouds and on-premise servers," said Emergence Capital General Partner and LogDNA Board Member Joe Floyd. "Kris' proven track record of building revenue and adoption, while raising the company's overall visibility will help LogDNA move to an even higher level."

"LogDNA possesses the killer combination of hitting the market at the right time with a product that meets major pain points," said Garry Tan, managing partner of Initialized Capital and LogDNA board member. "Logging is one of those things that everyone knows they need, but doing it cost-effectively on multiple clouds and on-premise has been nearly impossible, until now. The company's consistent growth is proving how much value its customers are experiencing."

"The next stage for LogDNA is to raise its awareness with the companies and developers who need it most. We've brought in Kris because of her experience ramping pipeline and increasing adoption in the DevOps community," said LogDNA CEO and Co-founder Chris Nguyen. "It's now time to amplify this within the Kubernetes community and beyond."

"I'm excited about LogDNA's current products and what I see on its horizon," said LogDNA CMO Kris Bondi. "LogDNA is intuitive, scalable and can be easily deployed on multi-cloud, on-premise or on an enterprise's own infrastructure. As impressed as I am with what Chris and the team have done so far, I know it's only the beginning."

Bondi also served as CMO of Neura, an AI company for which she led efforts to acquire the company's first 1,000,000 users within nine months as well as Neura being named a Gartner Cool Vendor. While serving as Iron.io's Vice President of Global Marketing, she helped establish "serverless computing" as an industry term and spearheading the company's analyst outreach that led to it being named a Gartner Cool Vendor in iPaaS. Among her career highlights is covering Nelson Mandela's first speech in the United States. Kris' 20+ years of experience includes deep expertise in technology marketing with a focus on creating hockey stick adoption, GTM, and industry-defining brand building.

About LogDNA

LogDNA provides detailed insights into the production environment. It enables engineering and DevOps professionals to easily and quickly gather all systems and application logs into one intuitive platform to get back to focusing on what is most important: building great products. For more information, visit LogDNA.com.

Media Contact

Robert van Gool

for LogDNA

+1 415 505 2686

robert@rvgpr.com

SOURCE LogDNA

Related Links

https://logdna.com/

