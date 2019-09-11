LogDNA Named One Of 20 Rising Stars As Part Of Forbes' Cloud 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LogDNA, a leader in multi-cloud and on-premise log management solutions, was named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

The 20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth and category-leading cloud companies who have raised up to $25 million to date and are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.

"We are honored and proud to be in the company of the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 and this year's other Rising Stars," said LogDNA CEO and Co-founder Chris Nguyen. "Being recognized by this year's impressive list of public cloud CEOs is rewarding. The LogDNA team has worked hard to set our hypergrowth trajectory for years to come."

"The Rising Stars of today are the Cloud 100 companies of tomorrow," said Byron Deeter, top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Many of our past Rising Stars have gone on to become members of the exclusive Cloud 100, and we're certain many of this year's honorees will follow suit. As an early partner to many exceptional founders over the years, we are thrilled to celebrate the bright futures of our 2019 Rising Stars."

"The 20 Rising Stars list includes innovative cloud companies that are developing next generation technology to meet customer demand," said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "We see great potential for these companies in the future on the Cloud 100 list and are excited to watch them as they disrupt industries around the world."

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

The Forbes 2019 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2019 issue of Forbes magazine.

Each year the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies are honored at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures , and Forbes. A special thank you to our sponsors Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Cooley, FuelxMcKinsey, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Nasdaq, Qatalyst Partners, and Silicon Valley Bank who make this event possible.

About LogDNA

LogDNA provides detailed insights into the production environment. It enables engineering and DevOps professionals to easily and quickly gather all systems and application logs into one intuitive platform to get back to focusing on what is most important: building great products. For more information, visit LogDNA.com .

Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners is the world's most experienced early-stage venture capital firm. With a portfolio of more than 200 companies, Bessemer helps visionary entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to create companies that matter, and supports them through every stage of their growth. The firm has backed more than 120 IPOs, including Pinterest, Shopify, Yelp, LinkedIn, Skype, LifeLock, Twilio, SendGrid, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, and MindBody. Bessemer's 15 partners operate from offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Israel, and India. For more information, please visit www.bvp.com.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most-influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 120 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/forbes-media/.

Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures—the company's corporate investment group—invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 300 enterprise cloud startups in 20 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.

