LogDNA Named to the 2020 Enterprise Tech 30 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LogDNA , a leader in multi-cloud and on-premise log management solutions, announced today that it has been named to the 2020 Enterprise Tech 30 List in the Early-Stage Category. The second annual Enterprise Tech 30 List is determined by an institutional research process with 96 prominent venture capital investors, representing 72 venture capital firms in the sector.

Research shows the Log Management market is growing quickly--from a market size of $707 million in 2017 to a projected $1,248.9 million by 2022--and is driven by increased security needs, stronger regulation and compliance requirements, increased network complexities and the growth in number on network devices. In addition, 451 Research projects the market for container technologies, including Kubernetes, will reach $4.3 billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 percent. This market growth highlights the need for LogDNA's detailed insights into the production environment that it delivers through real-time log management.

"We are honored to be included among the impressive companies on this year's Enterprise Tech 30 list. The recognition underscores the hard work our team delivers each and every day," said Chris Nguyen, CEO and co-founder of LogDNA. "Organizations across multiple industries choose LogDNA because we quickly and securely analyze business-critical logs, and are flexible enough to work on any cloud or infrastructure. This level of core functionality and scaling capabilities make LogDNA indispensable."

Log Management for Kubernetes

LogDNA enables petabytes of data from disparate locations (public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, hybrid, IoT and PoS) to be parsed and searched quickly. Intuitive to use and built on Kubernetes, LogDNA combines a fanatical focus on providing the absolute best developer experience with the needs of the modern enterprise. Making logs easily and quickly actionable is the core of LogDNA's business.

"The mission of the Enterprise Tech 30 is to provide the tech industry a unique platform to identify the most promising companies in enterprise technology," said Peter Wagner, Founding Partner at Wing Venture Capital. "The process combines fundamental research with curated voting to capture the discernment of the leading venture capitalists in the sector."

