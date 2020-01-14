LogDNA Year-Over-Year Annualized Revenue Run Rate Growth Increases by 3.6X

Capitalizing on its 2019 momentum, LogDNA has also appointed Tucker Callaway as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Tucker's responsibilities include driving growth across all revenue streams and creating the foundation for future revenue streams and go-to-market strategies.

"It's been incredible to see LogDNA become a leader in the observability space. Our success and growth have been an amalgamation of our great product, team, and execution," said LogDNA CEO and Co-founder Chris Nguyen. "I'm thrilled to have Tucker Callaway join LogDNA as the President and CRO. His strategic leadership style, and ability to deliver revenue is the exact expertise we need to build on our growth momentum."

"Chris and the team have built great products that meet immediate user needs. We have a solid start as we create the company's next-generation GTM approaches," said LogDNA President and CRO Tucker Callaway.

With more than 20 years of experience selling enterprise software, Tucker brings proven expertise creating strategies to fuel hypergrowth. He has served as a senior sales executive at industry leaders including Chef, CA Technologies, and Nimsoft. As Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Chef, Tucker led GTM and sales efforts that achieved three consecutive years of triple-digit growth. Most recently he served as CRO of Sauce Labs.

"LogDNA continues to prove the log analysis space is ready for disruption. By focusing on what makes developers and companies more productive, it delivers faster time to value," said Emergence Capital General Partner and LogDNA Board Member Joe Floyd. "Tucker's proven track record of adding impressive logos and growing revenue exponentially year-over-year will be instrumental in taking LogDNA into its next phase."

"LogDNA is among a unique class of companies that are winning because they meet major pain points while empowering developers to create their own best products," said Garry Tan, managing partner of Initialized Capital and LogDNA board member. "This combination delivers a win-win for LogDNA and its customers. As its customers are successful, LogDNA increases revenue and customer loyalty."

About LogDNA

LogDNA provides detailed insights into the production environment. It enables engineering and DevOps professionals to easily and quickly gather all systems and application logs into one intuitive platform to get back to focusing on what is most important: building great products. For more information, visit LogDNA.com.

