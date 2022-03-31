Loggerhead Marinas Launches New Website and New Mobile App

The Loggerhead website now highlights a more visually engaging look, with videos and photos showcasing each of the exceptional marinas and the boating lifestyle. Along with the latest design, improved search capabilities and customer engagement elements, the website unifies the digital experience with the mobile app.

The new mobile app was envisioned with today's boaters in mind, making it easy to schedule boat launches as users can now make and track their request from a phone, tablet or web browser. Long at the forefront of delivering quality customer service, Loggerhead Marinas streamlines the customer experience with the app, eliminating the need of voicemails, texting or waiting on a phone to reserve a launch. In addition to scheduling, users can confirm the status of their reservation, authorize contract renewals, pay bills, receive important marina updates and customize their outing with amenities like fuel requests, beverage and cooler service, and more, all before they head out on the water.

"The Loggerhead Marinas mobile app has improved the experience for our customers, allowing them to easily manage their boating needs with us from the palm of their hand, 24 hours a day," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Loggerhead Marinas. "The simplicity in booking a launch and the ability to prioritize each user's individual boating needs provides boaters access to exceptional service at their fingertips."

Premiere locations in the Loggerhead portfolio include Riviera Beach, Fish-Tale and Palm Beach Gardens out of Florida, Boathouse in North Carolina, RiversEdge in South Carolina and in the Midwest, Bay Point in Ohio.

About Loggerhead Marinas

Loggerhead Marinas offers a collection of 23 marinas across Florida, the Carolinas, Kentucky and Ohio. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Loggerhead and its affiliates offer boaters convenient access to the water and full service amenities to enhance their boating experience. Loggerhead Marinas is a proud sponsor of Loggerhead Marinelife Center, promoting conservation of ocean ecosystems with a special focus on threatened and endangered sea turtles. For more information, visit www.LoggerheadMarinas.com

SOURCE Loggerhead Marinas