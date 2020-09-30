Loggerhead Marinelife Center Announces Record-Setting Number of Global Finalists for the 2020 Go Blue Awards

JUNO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- It was the champagne pop heard around the world as Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) virtually kicked-off the 12th Annual Go Blue Awards! On Thursday, September 24, ocean conservationists joined from near and far for LMC's virtual happy hour, which announced the Go Blue Awards finalists upon a record-breaking international nomination pool. The founders and co-chairs of the Go Blue Awards, Lynne and Pete Wells, served as emcees of the virtual kick off and live happy hour from the outdoor Sea Turtle Hospital at LMC.

Guests were treated to remarks from this year's keynote speaker and National Geographic photographer, Joel Sartore. Sartore recognized the Center's extraordinary efforts towards sea turtle and ocean conservation and thanked all of the nominees and finalists for their efforts to protect our marine life and planet.

The finalists for the six category awards include:

The Eleanor Fletcher Award

Lad Akins ( Key Largo, FL )

) Dr. Pablo Garcia Borboroglu ( Argentina )

( ) Regina Domingo (La Pax, Mexico )

(La Pax, ) Chris Maxey (Eleuthera, Bahamas )

The Blue Ambassador of the Year Award

Mario Cisneros ( Miami, FL )

( ) Zander Fong ( New York, NY )

( ) Jillian Morris (Bimini, Bahamas )

(Bimini, ) Dara Schoenwald ( Miami Beach, FL )

The Blue Friend of the Year Award

Dianna Cohen ( Los Angeles, CA )

( ) Daniela Fernandez ( San Francisco, CA )

( ) Sarah Hirsch ( Juno Beach, FL )

( ) Charles R. Modica ( Jupiter, FL )

The Blue Hatchling Youth Award

Miles Fetherston-Resch ( St. Petersburg, FL )

( ) Ella Grace Galaski-Rossen ( Ajax, Ontario )

( ) Ryan Moralevitz ( Palm Harbor, FL )

( ) Alexandra Spoto ( Ft. Lauderdale, FL )

The Blue Business of the Year Award

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa ( Manalapan, FL )

) Hog Snappers Shack & Sushi ( Tequesta, FL )

) Kind Traveler ( Manhattan Beach, CA )

) One World Zero Waste ( Tequesta, FL )

The Blue Nonprofit of the Year Award

American Shark Conservancy ( Palm Beach Gardens, FL )

) Love the Oceans ( Mozambique )

) Pelagios Kakunja ( La Paz, Mexico )

) Perry J. Cohen Foundation ( Tequesta, FL )

"Pete and I were honored to present the Go Blue Awards kick-off during this unique time. It's exciting to know that in such a short period, our virtual kick-off has been viewed over 14,000 times from a global audience," said LMC Board Chair, Lynne Wells. "Every year we are inspired by our worldwide nominees who are working so hard to help protect and preserve our planet and marine life. And our virtual viewership shows that supporters don't have to be in a traditional venue to be vastly invested in ocean conservation."

Hosted by LMC, the Annual Go Blue Awards Luncheon recognizes and awards four individuals and one business or nonprofit that promotes, implements, or contributes to a "blue" lifestyle surrounding marine conservation. The Center's Go Blue Awards Luncheon is recognized as Florida's premier ocean conservation awards event and is judged by an independent panel of globally-renowned conservation experts.

A special thank you to LMC community partners and event sponsors, including Northern Trust; Florida Power & Light; Pete and Lynne Wells; Burke Young Photography; Monique Brechter and Steven Heinemann; Bart and Julie Livolsi; Seven Kings Holdings; Caler, Donten, Levine, Cohen, Porter & Veil, P.A.; AW Property Co.; Bodvár - House of Rosés; Tiffany & Co.; Tommy Bahama.

The virtual 12th Annual Go Blue Awards will be hosted live on Friday, October, 23 at 6 p.m. EST. Individual tickets start at $25 and are available online . LMC's party boxes are also available for purchase.

