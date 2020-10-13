Logi Analytics Announces Kevin Greene as new Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Era of Growth

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Logi Analytics today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Kevin Greene as Chief Executive Officer. Steven Schneider will assume the role of Executive Chairman and will continue to serve on Logi's Board.

"I'm honored by the opportunity to lead such a great team. Steven first joined the Logi Analytics family as a customer. After joining Logi through an acquisition, he built our global sales organization and then served as chief product officer and chief operating officer before ascending to CEO. All along the way, he's helped build Logi Analytics into the market leader and global company it is today," said Greene. "Under Steven's leadership, Logi established a bold vision, a clear mission and a proven business model as the embedded analytics industry-leader with the financial results to prove it."

During his tenure as CEO, Schneider grew recurring revenue over one hundred percent, leading the company's global market expansion and 2019 acquisitions of Jinfonet and Zoomdata.

"For nearly 15 years, I have been honored to be a part of building Logi Analytics and helping create the embedded analytics industry. Kevin's strategic vision, passion and discipline, combined with his intimate understanding of our business and customers, make him the right person to lead Logi." said Schneider. "Kevin has been a key architect in building Logi's global customer success team, and his passion for Logi's partners, products and people will continue to empower them in the future."

Kevin Greene first joined Logi Analytics in 2013 as Vice President of Business Development and then moved into the COO role in May 2017. He started his career at Goldman Sachs and then joined IBM as a program director to help build and grow the IBM software partner program. Greene has also served as a principal at Flagship Ventures, now Flagship Pioneering, an early-stage venture capital firm in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and as a partner at Valhalla Partners, a venture capital firm in Vienna, Virginia.

Greene adds, "The analytics layer of our customers' applications has a profound impact on decision making. These decisions are happening at the patient bedside, the manufacturing floor, in every industry. I am confident that Logi Analytics will continue to be the power behind the possibilities the perfect applications provide."

Logi Analytics empowers the world's software teams with intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions. To learn more about Logi Analytics and their products, visit: https://www.logianalytics.com/logi-composer/

About Logi Analytics

Logi Analytics empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions and a team of dedicated people, invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack, so you can quickly build, manage and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own.

Over 2,200 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what's possible with Logi at LogiAnalytics.com.

