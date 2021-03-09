Logi Analytics Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Hires

MCLEAN, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logi Analytics , the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams, today announces the appointment of Vijay Pendyala as Senior VP of Engineering and Jeff Seifert as VP of Alliances and Channels. Pendyala and Seifert bring extensive expertise that will help drive innovation for Logi Analytics's embedded analytics development tools and accelerate global partner network growth.

"The traditional business intelligence (BI) market continues to struggle with adoption failing to provide the information people need to make better decisions," said Kevin Greene, CEO of Logi Analytics. "A recent study found 99% of analytics users spend time searching for data they cannot readily find. At Logi Analytics, we start with the end-user in mind. Our suite of low-code, low-cost application development tools provide the analytics layer for applications, allowing end-users to gain insights in the applications they are already using every day. Vijay and Jeff's track record of driving innovation and building partnerships with companies around the world will accelerate our innovation agenda and global customer growth so that more application end-users can gain the insights they need to make better decisions. I'm thrilled to have them on board."

Pendyala brings over 20 years of engineering experience building software products. Most recently, Pendyala spent two years as the Senior Vice President of Engineering at Guavus, where he led architecture, engineering, data science and technical operations. He previously held leadership roles with a variety of companies including Hewlett Packard Enterprise and PeopleAdmin.

"I'm excited to join the Logi Analytics team. This new leadership role provides me with the opportunity to capitalize on my years of enterprise software product and innovation experience," said Pendyala. "As Logi continues to add cutting-edge features and functionality to its suite of embedded analytics development tools, I hope to empower software applications teams with the possibilities the perfect application can provide."

Seifert adds an abundance of channel, business development and alliance strategy experience to the Logi Analytics team. Seifert recently served as IBM's Global Business Unit Executive, Channel Sales, where he led the creation of comprehensive and transformative partner programs across global markets including channel, OEM and strategic technology alliance initiatives, experience that will play a critical role in the continued momentum of Logi Analytics's global partner network.

"The BI industry exists because of the failure of applications to do their job. Logi Analytics caught my eye years ago with its novel approach to the analytics space which embraces application teams, rather than choosing to compete with them like the traditional BI players," said Seifert. "I am eager to help build an ecosystem of global partners looking to help build, manage and deploy mission-critical applications that power enterprises and industries across the globe."

This news comes on the heels of Logi Analytics's recent announcements, its 2021 State of Analytics: Why Users Demand Better survey and strategic collaboration with BlueVolt Platform to help empower channel-focused partners .

