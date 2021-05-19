Logi Analytics Launches New Capabilities to Provide Self-Service For Every User

RALEIGH, N.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logi Analytics , an insightsoftware company and the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams, today launched new capabilities within Logi Composer , the first out-of-the-box development experience for embedded analytics. Logi Composer 6 provides enhanced control over the user experience with a framework of event listeners, self-service capabilities with dashboard interactivity and enterprise-grade security at every layer.

Recent research from Logi Analytics and Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) found that 49% of data leaders are investing in new analytics vendors and self-service to help close the skills gap. Logi Composer goes beyond simple visualizations and personalizes self-service with control over the self-service experience including resizing, layout, filters, links and creating cross-source connections, empowering self-service users to build their own dashboards with the level of sophistication that matches their needs.

"End users want an analytics experience within their existing applications where they can customize, manipulate and query data to gain insights and empower decision making," said Charles Caldwell, Vice President, Product Management at Logi Analytics. "And too many self-service solutions don't match the needs and skill-level of the user. With this release, Logi Composer provides software teams a low-code, secure solution that will exceed users' personalization and self-service requirements and offer administrators granular control to tune the analytics experience for different personas and user sophistication."

Logi Composer also prioritizes enterprise security, maintaining precise control in multi-tenant deployments with granular data security controls for rows and columns. Additionally, Composer simplifies collaboration and sharing with object-level security for dashboards and sources that control data access and user permissions.

Key features include:

Improved application workflow by embedding multiple independent dashboards that bring together the right data and related context to your application experience.

Ability to leverage new arc and combination charts to build range-based and multidimensional visualizations for analytics dashboards in your application.

Enhanced self-service experience with new drill-down, time-interval and summary aggregations feature for tabular visuals and reports.

Improved capabilities for running sophisticated queries in multi-tenant deployments with support for variables in custom queries.

OAuth integration for user authorization to seamlessly embed analytics in your application for a frictionless end user experience.

About Logi Analytics

Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company, empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions, along with a group of dedicated people invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack so you can quickly build, manage and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own. Over 2,400 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics was recently awarded the 2020 "Best Business Intelligence Solution" Proddy award by Product School, in addition to being named a leader in Business Application Research Center's (BARC) BI & Analytics Survey 21 across several categories, including Operational BI, Embedded BI, and Cloud BI.

Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what's possible with Logi at LogiAnalytics.com .

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their enterprise data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization, which is how best-in-class finance teams operate. Over 25,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Visit insightsoftware.com for more information.

