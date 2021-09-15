Logi Analytics Partners with United Way of the National Capital Area to Host Month-Long Virtual Hackathon

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logi Analytics , an insightsoftware company and the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams, partnered with United Way of the National Capital Area (United Way NCA) to host a month-long virtual hackathon. Participants, both existing and non-Logi users were given access to a large, anonymized dataset from United Way NCA's programs and to a virtual instance of Logi Compose r as their primary embedded analytics tool. Their task was to deliver a new analytics dashboard that provided insights into United Way NCA's dataset.

The solutions are live on the virtual Logi Composer tool and have also been showcased in short screencast videos.

"As a first-time user of Logi Composer, I was impressed by the intuitive, easy-to-use navigation of the product," said Yu Song, a full-time software engineer and United Way Hackathon participant. "I chose to participate in this Hackathon as it presented a new challenge for a good cause. The functionality of Logi Composer allowed me to build a much more comprehensive solution than anticipated."

"At United Way NCA, our Community Impact programs allows us to convene the best resources to address a focused set of community challenges such as providing meals to food-insecure students and families and assisting people to receive free financial and tax prep services and counseling," said Nedelka Phillips, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Fundraising, United Way NCA. "Logi Composer provided us a visual and interactive solution which helps communicate who benefits from the programs and in what way. Our Community Impact team is looking forward to digging into these visualizations for insights that may help guide our future programs."

The winners of the United Way NCA Hackathon are a team of Data Scientists from STCHealth comprised of four people: Sawyer Koops, Kaye Kleine, Jordan McKinney, and Roni Salman who received a $1,500 gift card for their accomplishment. Hackathon participant Yu Song also received a $500 gift card for his time and effort in building a solution as a first-time Logi user.

The STCHealth team developed a two-prong solution providing insight to the target population, supporting volunteer activity and financials and program outcomes/efficacy. United Way's Landing Dashboard is the starting point for exploration and descriptive analysis. It includes volume key performance indicators as well as visuals to stratify program participation, income/age/race across regions, and veteran/employment/justice system contact across the dataset. Clicking a program or region here provides users a link to a filtered view of the United Way NCA's Outcomes Dashboard. This dashboard provides the "so-what" analysis for United Way NCA's programs, with visuals representing target vs actual volumes, target completion percentages, and financial metrics.

"Embedded analytics can help organizations make better decisions and improve their ability to find information in the tools that are already at their disposal. Partnering with United Way NCA for this hackathon provides them the ability to derive meaningful insights from their programs," said Charles Caldwell, VP of product management at Logi Analytics.

About Logi Analytics

Logi Analytics, an insightsoftware company, empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions, along with a group of dedicated people invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack so you can quickly build, manage and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own. Over 2,400 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics was recently awarded the 2020 "Best Business Intelligence Solution" Proddy award by Product School, in addition to being named a leader in Business Application Research Center's (BARC) BI & Analytics Survey 21 across several categories, including Operational BI, Embedded BI, and Cloud BI.

Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what's possible with Logi at LogiAnalytics.com .

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a leading provider of financial reporting and enterprise performance management software. We enable the Office of the CFO to connect to and make sense of their enterprise data in real time so they can proactively drive greater financial intelligence across their organization, which is how best-in-class finance teams operate. Over 25,000 organizations worldwide rely on insightsoftware's portfolio of best-in-class reporting, analytics, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, and tax solutions to provide them with increased productivity, visibility, accuracy, and compliance. Visit insightsoftware.com for more information.

