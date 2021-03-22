Logi Analytics Provides New Reporting Experience for HI-IQ

MCLEAN, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Logi Analytics , the leading provider of embedded analytics solutions for software teams, and HI-IQ , which provides solutions for a diverse range of interventional radiology needs, announce a new partnership to provide reporting capabilities for quality assurance through HI-IQ Insight.

For interventional radiology departments, having reports on information such as procedure volume, adverse events and complication rate trends are critical to improving quality of care and obtaining additional resources. HI-IQ and Logi Analytics's partnership provides interventional radiology departments a reporting tool that presents this data using visualizations and charts, allowing users to gain insights by filtering data down and only pulling what is relevant to them. Through the HI-IQ Insight platform, HI-IQ plans to implement embedded analytics into workflow management and inventory functionalities in the near future.

"For IR professionals, it is beneficial to track trends happening within their department to improve quality and develop a plan to better serve patient and staff needs. For example, a spike in complications may be attributed to a multitude of reasons such as sicker patients or a case mix that is different from prior months. Without a great analytics tool, these abnormalities may not have been apparent," said Emily DeMerchant, President at HI-IQ. "Through Logi Analytics, we were able to embed analytics into our existing HI-IQ platform so IR end users can pull trend reports and highlight the key information needed to adjust or adhere to their current processes and improve patient care without having to leave the HI-IQ platform."

"The HI-IQ Insight platform is the perfect example of why embedded analytics is essential in healthcare. Without the ability to quickly and easily track data such as adverse events and complication rates, record status and service volume, IR departments are left scrambling to improve quality of care and revise processes blindly," said Charles Caldwell, Vice President, Product Management at Logi Analytics. "Our solutions empower end-users to act upon data in real-time, creating an entirely new reporting experience for healthcare workers."

"It's no secret that there are scarce resources in the IT department and they are looking to downsize software. Traditional Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) don't hold a candle to what HI-IQ Insight can do. With the information that you can extract from HI-IQ Insight, it is just taking reporting in IR departments to another level," said Douglas Sutton RN, MSN, Manager Interventional Radiology, Ultrasound Sound and Radiology Nursing Services at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

For information on Logi Analytics, visit www.logianalytics.com . For more information on HI-IQ, visit www.HI-IQ.com .

About Logi

Logi Analytics empowers the world's software teams with the most intuitive, developer-grade embedded analytics solutions, along with a group of dedicated people invested in your success. Logi leverages your existing tech stack, so you can quickly build, manage, and deploy your application. And because Logi supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, you have total control to make the application uniquely your own. Over 2,200 application teams have trusted Logi to help power their businesses with sophisticated analytics capabilities. Logi Analytics was recently awarded the 2020 "Best Business Intelligence Solution" Proddy award by Product School, in addition to being named a leader in Business Application Research Center's (BARC) BI & Analytics Survey 21 across several categories, including Operational BI, Embedded BI, and Cloud BI.

Logi Analytics is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, Ukraine, and China. Learn more about what's possible with Logi at LogiAnalytics.com.

About HI-IQ

HI-IQ was designed by volunteers from the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) and provides solutions for a diverse range of interventional radiology needs. First developed in 1993 as a means of capturing QA data, HI-IQ has evolved into the centerpiece tool for managing IR workflow. Today, HI-IQ is solely marketed and developed by ConexSys Inc., the healthcare division of Custom Computer Specialists, under the exclusive advisory guidance of the Society of Interventional Radiology.

Contact:

Kate Johnson

BLASTmedia for Logi Analytics

[email protected]

317-806-1900 ext. 144

SOURCE Logi Analytics

Related Links

https://www.logianalytics.com

