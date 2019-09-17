Logic Analyzer Market by Type, Channel Count, Vertical And Geography - Global Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Logic analyzer market estimated to be worth USD 387 million by 2024

The logic analyzer market is projected to be USD 387 million by 2024.The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for power-efficient and high-performance electronic devices.

However, the establishing balance between the necessity of components and cost additions act as a major restraint for the growth of the market.Escalating demand for logic analyzers in the automotive sector and rapid penetration of IoT devices are expected to pose as growth opportunities for the logic analyzer market during the forecast period.



However, need to match up with the constantly changing technological landscape acts as a major challenge for the growth of the logic analyzer market.

2–32 channel count segment accounted for largest share of logic analyzer market in 2019

The growth of the market for the logic analyzers with 2–32 channel count can be attributed to the high adoption of organic growth strategies by logic analyzer-based device manufacturers for the development of these analyzers.For instance, in January 2018, Rohde & Schwarz has introduced R&S RTC1000, the most compact, low-cost, high-quality oscilloscopes that consist of 8-channel logic analyzers.



Moreover, currently, all industry players use 2–32 channel-based logic analyzers to monitor a digital line.



Logic analyzer market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The logic analyzer market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The speedy growth of the electronics & semiconductor, industrial, and IT & communications sectors in APAC is one of the key factors driving the growth of the logic analyzer market.



Moreover, favorable regulatory policies for the approval of new semiconductor technologies and the saturation of the market in developed countries are further intensifying the interest of foreign players in expanding their footprint in APAC.

In the process of determining and verifying sizes of different segments and subsegments of the logic analyzer market gathered through the secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key industry experts in the logic analyzer market. The break-up of primary participants for the report is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level – 35% and Managers – 65%

• By Region: Americas – 37%, Asia Pacific – 32%, Europe – 25% and Rest of the World – 6%



The report profiles key players in the logic analyzer market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), National Instruments (US), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Teledyne (US), Advantest Corporation (Japan), ARM Limited (UK), GAO Tek (Canada), Rigol Technologies (China), Saleae, Inc (US), Good Will Instrument Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Qingdao Hantek Electronic Co., Ltd. (China), NCI Logic Analyzers (US), Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), OWON Technology (China), IKALOGIC (France), Red Pitaya (Europe), and GSAS Micro Systems Pvt Ltd. (India).



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the logic analyzer market based on type, channel count, vertical, and region. The report describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the logic analyzer market and forecasts the size of the market till 2024.



Key Benefits of Buying Report



The report is expected to help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report comprehensively segments the logic analyzer market and provides the closest market size projection for all segments and subsegments across different regions.

2. This report aims at helping the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities impacting the growth of the market.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gain insights to enhance the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on the competitor ecosystem and strategies such as product launches and developments, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions adopted by leading market players.



