Logic Launches Plain-English AI Automation Platform, Now Generally Available

$4.3M-backed business automation platform eliminates coding requirement, processes 200,000+ decisions monthly

SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Logic today announced general availability of its AI-powered decision automation platform, removing the waitlist after a year-long beta period. The company has raised $4.3 million in seed funding from Founders' Co-op, Audacious, Ali Partovi's Neo, current and former Brex execs, Convoy co-founder Dan Lewis, and others. Logic enables business teams to automate recurring decisions using only plain English descriptions.

Logic has already automated over 2 million decisions across industries including retail, fintech, and public safety. The platform allows teams to describe their decision or review processes in natural language — and deploy automations instantly as web apps, APIs, or integrations with existing tools.

"We built Logic because every company has hundreds of repetitive decisions that bottleneck growth," said Steve Krenzel, CEO and co-founder of Logic. "Engineering teams shouldn't need to code every business rule change. With Logic, domain experts own their logic and update it instantly."

Unlike general workflow automation tools, Logic specializes in recurring decision-making processes where teams have traditionally leveraged human reviewers to follow defined SOPs. This includes areas such as product moderation, purchase order processing, and fraud detection. Logic automatically generates a production-ready API from a process description, allowing teams to automate recurring decisions at scale from any external tool or software.

"Before Logic, we could only moderate 1,000 products per day. Now we process 5,000 SKUs in real-time without delay," said Sunil Gowda, CEO of Garmentory , an online marketplace. "We were able to drop our price floor from $50 to $15 as a result. Logic directly contributed to our best financial quarter ever."

Key Platform Features

Plain English automation : Write processes as you would explain them to a colleague

: Write processes as you would explain them to a colleague Instant deployment : Generate web apps, APIs, or integrations in minutes

: Generate web apps, APIs, or integrations in minutes Auto-generated testing : Built-in testing catches edge cases before deployment

: Built-in testing catches edge cases before deployment Version control : Full audit trail with instant rollback capability

: Full audit trail with instant rollback capability Enterprise security: SOC 2 Type II certified with 79+ security controls

For more information, visit logic.inc .

About Logic

Logic is an AI-powered decision automation platform that enables business teams to automate recurring processes without coding. Founded in 2024 by Steve Krenzel and Jess Garms, Logic helps companies scale decision-making and manual reviews through plain English descriptions that deploy as production-ready automations.

