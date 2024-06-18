New study wave shares key trends about how technology has impacted investing, saving and payments, particularly among Millennials

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of unprecedented economic uncertainty, the latest Logica ® Future of Money Study looks at how Americans across all generations are navigating complex financial landscapes—and shows how people are seeking ways to increase their financial stability and find trusted advice.

Logica® Future of Money Study Reveals Millennials Are Taking Charge

The highlight report from the Logica Future of Money Study uncovers key trends about saving, investing, payments, and personal money management. It also delves into the role of technology in people's financial lives. A special focus is given to Millennials (born from 1981 to 1996), who have historically lagged behind in reaching traditional financial milestones like homeownership and retirement savings. The study finds that Millennials, with many now in their early forties, are actively planning their financial futures in ways that differ from previous generations.

Some highlights from the findings include:

Technology's Impact: 29% of Americans believe technology will significantly impact investing over the next five years.

29% of Americans believe technology will significantly impact investing over the next five years. Personal Financial Advice Trends: Despite the rise of technology, personal financial advice remains a strong preference, with 63% of Americans looking for help managing their money.

Despite the rise of technology, personal financial advice remains a strong preference, with 63% of Americans looking for help managing their money. The Employer's Role: 91% of Gen Z and 87% of Millennials share that they feel it is important for employers to offer programs to help manage finances, a significant increase over the last wave of the study.

91% of Gen Z and 87% of Millennials share that they feel it is important for employers to offer programs to help manage finances, a significant increase over the last wave of the study. Millennials Leading in Payment Tech: Millennials are at the forefront of using payment technologies, with 79% of Millennials using phones or mobile devices for in-person purchases.

"This wave of our study showed some significant changes in American attitudes and future planning and will offer valuable insights for financial companies to connect with customers and develop effective strategies for their products and services," said Lilah Raynor, CEO & Founder of Logica Research. "Our full report is available through the Insights Kit with a deep dive into generational profiles, including Millennials and Gen Z, that will help financial brands succeed in today's economic environment by responding the right way to customer needs."

Since 2017, Logica's Future of Money Study has offered brands trending and historical insights into how people work, spend, save and invest. The full report, accessible through the Logica Insights Kit , offers a comprehensive view of generational financial profiles and trends—including insights into the changing landscape of the Millennial. The Insights Kit equips financial companies with the knowledge to shape strategies and create meaningful financial products that anticipate customer needs.

About the Logica Future of Money Study

The study is a twice-yearly research report that offers a detailed 360-degree snapshot of the current consumer money mindset. It has been running since 2017 and is conducted among 1,000 U.S. adults and an augment of 400 older Gen Zers (16-26 years old). This wave was conducted in April 2024.

Logica Research

Logica Research excels in creating customized marketing research solutions for complex business questions. Logica provides financial services companies, fintech companies, and growing organizations the insights they need for product development, service enhancements, and communications that will improve people's financial lives, deepen brand engagement, and drive business growth. Research that Logica® has conducted for clients has been published in the largest media outlets in the world including the New York Times, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Newsweek, Time, and USA Today. www.logicaresearch.com

